Idaho Travel Council Meeting & Grant AwardsJul27

The Idaho Travel Council (ITC) will meet at Tamarack Resort (311 Village Dr, Tamarack, ID) on July 27, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and July 28, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. MT. The Council will meet in the Fern & Feather Room on Thursday and the Morgan Room on Friday.

Review the agenda here.