DCI INVESTIGATE AND CHARGE ANKENY MAN FOR SEXUAL ABUSE OF MINOR
June 28, 2023
Ankeny, IOWA - On June 28, 2023, following a joint investigation by the Ankeny Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), law enforcement officers arrested 72-year old Lynn M. Lindaman of Ankeny. Lindaman has been charged with two (2) counts of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree (Class B Felony) against a minor. The charges against Lindaman follow a complaint filed with the Ankeny Police Department on June 27.
Lindaman has been transported to the Polk County Jail, where he remains without bail.
Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Ankeny Police Department at (515) 289-5240 or the DCI at (515) 725-0030.
Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation and the nature of the offense, no additional information is being released at this time.
Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.