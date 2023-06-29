DCI INVESTIGATE AND CHARGE ANKENY MAN FOR SEXUAL ABUSE OF MINOR

June 28, 2023

Ankeny, IOWA - On June 28, 2023, following a joint investigation by the Ankeny Police Department and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), law enforcement officers arrested 72-year old Lynn M. Lindaman of Ankeny. Lindaman has been charged with two (2) counts of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree (Class B Felony) against a minor. The charges against Lindaman follow a complaint filed with the Ankeny Police Department on June 27.



Lindaman has been transported to the Polk County Jail, where he remains without bail.



Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Ankeny Police Department at (515) 289-5240 or the DCI at (515) 725-0030.



Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation and the nature of the offense, no additional information is being released at this time.



Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.