Global Alternative Protein Market is expected to reach by US$ 423 Billion at a CAGR of 19% during forecast period of 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The rising trend of veganism in Europe, particularly in the United Kingdom and Germany, has led to a surge in the demand for plant-based protein. These protein alternatives come in diverse flavors and types, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and attracting a substantial number of individuals. Notably, the United Kingdom is projected to achieve a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% throughout the forecast period.

Which Top Sectors Are Progressing in the Global Market?

Several sectors significantly progressing in the global market are, as follows:

Plant-based Meat: The plant-based meat sector plays a vital role in the global market by launching and innovating plant-based substitutes. Companies such as Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat are developing plant-based chicken nuggets, burgers, and other alternatives. These companies offer the experience of traditional animal-based meat by adding texture, taste, and cooking methods.

Cultured Meat: Cultured meat produce meat products without traditional animal agriculture. This sector is rapidly advancing, with companies such as JUST, Memphis Meats, and Mosa Meat developing a significant role in the global market. Cultured meat reduces the environmental impact by producing meat and addressing concerns about animal welfare.

These sectors are aggressively expanding the global market significantly through their innovations, advanced technologies, and various flavor food ingredients development.

Key Takeaways:

The alternative protein market is estimated to secure a CAGR of 19% with a valuation of US$ 423 billion during the forecast period.

The United States is anticipated to capture a share of 13.4% during the forecast period.

Japan is capturing a share of 2.9% in the global market by 2033.

By capturing a share of 2.7%, Germany significantly drives the global market during the forecast period.

Australia is securing a share of 2.6% in the global market by 2033.

During the forecast period, China is registering a CAGR of 5.3% in the global market.

How Key Players are Adopting Strategic Innovations to Drive the Global Market?

The market is highly fragmented by the number of essential players present globally. These players are investing their million-dollar amount in research and development activities. The key players are innovating advanced and unique products to satisfy consumers' requirements.

Key players are significantly focusing on developing unique products by taking their efforts by analyzing the market. They are adopting various marketing methodologies to drive the market to another height: mergers, collaborations, product launches, and agreements.

Recent Developments in the Global Market are:

In 2021, Royal DSM NV announced its completion of the acquisition with Vestkorn Miling. This acquisition expanded the company’s portfolio in alternative protein in Europe.

Key Companies Profiled:

Cargill Incorporation

Royal DSM NV

AMCO Proteins

Puris

Axiom Foods

Darling Ingredients

Innovafeed

Lallemand Inc

Hamlet Protein

Archer Daniel Midland Company

AB Mauri

Soja Protein

Angel Yeast

Calysta Inc.

Market by Categorization:

By Source:

Insect-based

Microbial-based Bacteria Yeast Algae Fungi Others

Plant-based Alternative Protein Soy Protein Isolates Soy Protein Concentrates Fermented Soy Protein Duckweed Protein Others

Other Alternative Protein Sources

By Application:

Food & Beverage

Cattle

Aquaculture

Animal Feed

Pet Food

Equine

Other Applications



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

