About the meeting with the delegation of China National Petroleum Corporation

28/06/2023

On June 27, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a meeting with Hou Qijun, President of the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), who is in Ashgabat on a working visit.

Within the framework of the talks, an analysis of the current state of interaction and an exchange of views on the prospects for bilateral cooperation took place, taking into account the existing great potential.

It was emphasized that regular meetings and negotiations of the Heads of the two states give special dynamics to the constructive Turkmen-Chinese relations.

The parties expressed the opinion that one of the most important priorities of cooperation between Turkmenistan and China is the fuel and energy sector.

In this context, R.Meredov stressed that the Turkmen side intends to continue to work on the implementation of new projects related to increasing the supply of Turkmen natural gas to China.