Aspects of trade and economic partnership between Turkmenistan and Japan were considered at the Turkmen MFA

28/06/2023

Today, on June 28, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Chairman of the Japan-Turkmen Committee for Economic Cooperation H.Tsubai and the Executive Director, General Manager of the Kawasaki Heavy Ind. Ltd» K.Sanada.

R.Meredov stressed that today the Turkmen-Japanese relations have reached a qualitatively new level. In this context, the leaders of the two countries are making special efforts to give impetus to the implementation of bilateral cooperation.

The importance of parliamentary exchanges in interstate relations, which are taking on a regular character and have become an important part of bilateral political relations, was also noted.

The sides discussed the state and prospects of partnership in the context of the development of trade and economic ties. It was noted that at present, economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan has acquired a strategic, sustainable and long-term character.

In this regard, the parties singled out the Turkmen-Japanese and Japanese-Turkmen committees for economic cooperation as an important mechanism for bilateral trade and economic cooperation.