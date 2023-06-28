Issues of the Turkmen-Japanese inter-parliamentary cooperation were discussed

28/06/2023

152

On June 28, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with a delegation headed by the Chairman of the Secretariat of the Japanese-Turkmen Parliamentary Friendship League of the Parliament of Japan Matsushita Shinpei.

R.Meredov noted that political relations between Turkmenistan and Japan reached a qualitatively new level and are characterized by high dynamics. In this regard, he stressed that inter-parliamentary relations are an essential complement in this direction and one of the key areas for expanding partnership between the two states.

In the context of further strengthening relations, the parties highlighted the role of parliamentary diplomacy. In this regard, the visit of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Japan last autumn marked as an important event that gave impetus to intensify ties in this direction.

The sides exchanged views on a number of joint plans to expand inter-parliamentary cooperation.