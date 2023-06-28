Turkmenistan and Hungary reaffirm course for expanding cooperation

28/06/2023

On June 28, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev met with the Vice Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary Lezsak Sandor, who is in Ashgabat on a visit.

During the meeting, topical issues of Turkmen-Hungarian cooperation in the political, diplomatic, cultural and humanitarian fields were discussed.

The parties stressed that meetings and negotiations at the highest level contribute to the development of bilateral relations. In this context, the official visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Turkmenistan in June this year, during which specific agreements were reached, played an important role in interstate relations.

In the context of the significance of the development of inter-parliamentary relations, V.Hajiyev stressed the need to intensify interaction in this direction.

The parties stated the progressive development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, in particular, in the field of education.