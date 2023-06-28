Issues of cooperation of Turkmenistan with ECO were discussed

28/06/2023

On June 28, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held talks with the Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Khusrav Noziri, who arrived in Ashgabat on a visit.

During the meeting, priority issues and prospects for further expansion of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the ECO were discussed.

The parties noted the great opportunities for regional partnership in such topical areas as trade, transport, investment, energy, ecology, agriculture, tourism and others.

Attention was also paid to holding the upcoming Summit of the Heads of the ECO Member States, scheduled for November this year in Tashkent.