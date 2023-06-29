Neuro Rehab VR Awarded Grant to Evaluate Pilot's Vestibular and Spatial Function for Mission Readiness

Our team is so excited to be a part of this opportunity. With the work performed in this effort we will better enable pilots to fly more safely more often.” — Veena Somareddy

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Neuro Rehab VR, the makers of the XR Therapy System, today announced that they have been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Grant from the US Air Force to evaluate pilot's vestibular and spatial function to determine mission readiness . This opportunity enables Neuro Rehab VR's expert team of clinical VR specialists to provide study, design and implement plans, methodologies and systems to reduce flight crashes caused by vestibular issues.

When asked about the SBIR grant, Veena Somareddy, CEO, said, “Our team is so excited to be a part of this opportunity. With the work performed in this effort we will better enable pilots to fly more safely more often.”

The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs are highly competitive programs that encourage domestic small businesses to engage in Federal Research/Research and Development (R/R&D) with the potential for commercialization. Through a competitive awards-based program, SBIR and STTR enable small businesses to explore their technological potential and provide the incentive to profit from its commercialization. By including qualified small businesses in the nation's R&D arena, high-tech innovation is stimulated, and the United States gains entrepreneurial spirit as it meets its specific research and development needs.

Neuro Rehab VR continues to pioneer implementations that utilize the science of gamification in fully immersive environments to achieve better patient outcomes with shorter recovery times while improving clinician efficiency. The XR Therapy System continues to be the industry leader for providing physical, occupational, speech and recreational therapies with Virtual Reality.

About Neuro Rehab VR

Neuro Rehab VR is a leading provider of immersive VR therapy modalities offering physical and occupational therapists over 35+ activities provided in a fully immersive, 3D, virtual reality environment that are tied to specific patient treatment plan goals. Founded in 2018, Neuro Rehab VR is a private company with offices in Fort Worth, TX. For more information, visit the Neuro Rehab VR website, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook pages.

