THE SOUND OF MUSIC-Sparkling Broadway classic returns to Macao this Summer

MACAU, June 28 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) will present 16 performances of the musical The Sound of Music, an international tour produced by Broadway International Group and Broadway Asia, set to take residency at Macao Cultural Centre’s Grand Auditorium for two weeks, from 10 to 22 August.

In a new production conceived by three-time Tony award winner Jack O’Brien, The Sound of Music, features an international company of leading performers and young stars in the roles of the Von Trapp family. The classic film version starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, originally won five Oscar Awards, including Best Picture. Adjusting for inflation, the film and the musical are ranked among the highest grossing movies and shows of all time. This beloved musical tells the wartime story of Maria, a young novice who leaves her convent to take a job as a governess, working for a widowed naval officer and his delightful seven children. She wins their hearts as the audience surrenders to the musical’s classic charm and delight conveyed by songs like Do-Re-Mi, My Favourite Things and Climb Every Mountain.

Featuring seamless scene-change techniques and design from Broadway, the play takes place in the beautiful Austrian alps on the brink of World War II. This artistic vision captivates audiences with a combination of musical theatre nostalgia and contemporary innovation. This acclaimed Broadway production premiered in an extensive North American tour, dazzling audiences in Singapore, Philippines, and India prior to arriving in Macao. After a long period of pandemic isolation, music and theatre lovers will get a chance once again to celebrate the beauty of first-class Broadway musicals, enhancing an atmosphere of togetherness and joy at the Macao Cultural Centre.

The tour is led by Jill-Christine Wiley as Maria Rainer, Trevor Martin as Captain von Trapp, with Daniel Fullerton as Rolf, Lauren Kidwell as Mother Abbess, Joshua La Force as Maximillian Detweiler, Lauren O’Brien as Liesl, and Gail Bennett as Elsa Schraeder.

The Sound of Music features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, suggested by The Trapp Family Singers by Maria Augusta Trapp. Broadway choreographer Danny Mefford, Tour Direction by Matt Lenz, Tour Choreography James Gray, Musical Supervision by Andy Einhorn, and Executive Produced by Simone Genatt and Marc Routh.

In order to solidify and promote the development of cultural integration and create a high-quality cultural brand, IC is highly committed on presenting iconic and large-scale productions, staging works through longer runs that appeal to a wide audience range. IC strives to enrich local cultural tourism resources and broadly promote Macao’s cultural image through cooperation with tourism platforms, thus contributing to the city’s economic diversification through culture.

The Sound of Music is supported by the Macao Government Tourism Office, Bank of China, Air Macao and Turbojet. Tickets will be on sale from 30 June (Friday) at 10am at the Macao Cultural Centre of IC, Macao Ticketing Network and the Damai online ticketing platform. For more information about ticketing and discounts, please visit IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo or the Macao Cultural Centre’s website at www.ccm.gov.mo. For enquiries, please contact through (853) 2840 0555.

A programme launch was held by the organiser at the Macao Cultural Centre today (28 June) and was live-streamed to a number of media outlets from the Greater Bay Area. The event was attended by the President and Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man and Cheang Kai Meng; the Head of Advertising and Production Division of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Chen Yuan Yuan; the Chief Executive of Bank of China (Macao) Limited, Chan Hio Peng; the General Manager of the Shun Tak-China Travel Ship Management (Macao) Limited, Hong Yu Han Anna; and the Vice President of Air Macao Company Limited, Liao Hanxi.