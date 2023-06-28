Online Book Shop of the Cultural Affairs Bureau launches limited offers for summer 20% discount on all publications and offer of Reminiscence of Old Taipa bookmark sets

MACAU, June 28 - The Online Book Shop launched by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) has been well received by local and overseas readers since its establishment. In order to encourage students to make the most of their free time during the summer holidays, learn more knowledge and enrich their lives through reading, the IC’s Online Book Shop will launch a special summer promotion from 1 to 31 July. Readers may enjoy 20% discount on all books on the website, as well as 50% and 10% discount on back issues and recent issues of Review of Culture, respectively. In addition, readers may receive a set of Reminiscence of Old Taipa bookmarks for any book purchase on the Online Book Shop (by each transaction) during the abovementioned period. The gifts are available while stocks last.

IC offers over 380 types of books and periodicals on the Online Book Shop, including publications in traditional Chinese, simplified Chinese, Portuguese and English, with a rich and diverse range of categories including history, literature, visual arts, performing arts, culture, and academic research and studies. IC is committed to providing convenient and efficient services for readers to select and purchase publications. Readers can place orders on the website, make electronic payments, and request delivery through the Express Mail Service (EMS) or pick up their books at the libraries under the auspices of IC. Overseas readers may request the delivery of publications through EMS of the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau to their designated address, while local readers may pick up their books in person at the IC’s 13 public libraries (located in Macao Peninsula, Taipa and Coloane).

IC’s Online Book Shop will launch special offers periodically. For more information, please visit the Online Book Shop website at www.icm.gov.mo/bookshop or email bookshop@icm.gov.mo.