Top improver in QS World University Rankings

Climbing 120 places in just two years, this significant result secures the University’s best ranking position since QS became a standalone ranking in 2010 and places La Trobe 17th in Australia - up three places on last year and its highest position in Australia since 2014.

La Trobe University Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar AO said this major achievement reflects the University’s focus on high-impact, globally recognised research, the calibre of its academic staff, and its commitment to student experience and employability.

“A significant increase in citations which demonstrate the quality and impact of La Trobe research, combined with an uptick in our academic reputation have resulted in what has been a meteoric rise for the University in the QS rankings, securing our leading position on the world stage,” Professor Dewar said.

“I am also delighted that strong employment outcomes for our students, who are also held in high regard by their employers, have influenced this rankings success.

“I am so proud of all our talented and committed staff who have all contributed to what is an exceptional result for La Trobe.”

About the QS World University Rankings

This year’s QS World University Rankings is the largest ever, with 1,500 universities across 104 locations, up from 1,418 last year.

The results account for the distribution and performance of 17.5 million academic papers published between 2017 and 2021 and the 141.6 million citations received by those papers; they also account for the expert opinions of over 144,000 academic faculties and over 98,000 employers around the world.

This year QS has implemented the largest methodological enhancement since its inception, introducing three new metrics: Sustainability, Employment Outcomes and International Research Network, and adjusting the weighting of some existing indicators, namely Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, and Faculty Student Ratio.

