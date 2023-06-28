Electronics and Electrical Ceramics Market to Surpass US$ 18.9 Billion by 2032, States Fact.MR

High-Temperature Performance to Revolutionize Electronics and Electrical Ceramics Market Across Major Countries - U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Japan, Korea

/EIN News/ -- Seoul, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the basis of analysis by Fact.MR, the global electronics and electrical ceramics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 11.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2033.



The electronics and electrical ceramics industry is witnessing a groundbreaking era of high thermal stability, empowering electronic devices to endure extreme temperatures with minimal deterioration. These remarkable ceramics effectively dissipate heat and preserve their structural integrity, ensuring long-term reliability for electronic components.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6397

Amidst the escalating demand for electronic devices in diverse sectors like consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, aerospace, healthcare, and industrial applications, the market for electronics and electrical ceramics has experienced unparalleled growth and innovation. The advent of cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), 5G connectivity, electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and smart devices has exponentially intensified the demand for these ceramics.

The application range for electronics and electrical ceramics is vast and includes crucial components like spark plugs, surge arresters, igniters, microwave components, antennas, RF filters, and high-frequency resonators. This ever-expanding scope has become the driving force behind the rapid growth of the electronics and electrical ceramics market.

As the world embraces the relentless march of technology, electronics, and electrical ceramics stand at the forefront, revolutionizing high-temperature performance and fuelling unprecedented growth across industries.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global electronics and electrical ceramics market size reported by Fact.MR for 2022 was US$ 11.0 billion

Demand for electronics and electrical ceramics is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 18.9 billion by 2033

Thriving consumer electronics and medical device market driving the demand for electronics and electrical ceramics

Alumina ceramics are expected to be the most popular, reaching a valuation of US$ 5.5 billion by 2033

Germany is expected to emerge as the most lucrative market in Europe, expanding at over 4.0% CAGR during the forecast period



“The Rise of Electronics and Electrical Ceramics to Pioneer Long-Term Reliability in the Ever-Expanding Electronic Device Market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Stratagems

Players operating in the electronics and electrical ceramics market are expanding their production capacity coupled with business expansion through acquisitions or mergers or via the enhancement of a distribution network to reach out to potential customers and gain high-profit margins.

Further, manufacturers are also establishing direct trade relations with the end-users which directly benefits both manufacturers and end-users eliminating the need for a third party or middle agent.

Some notable developments include:

In May 2021, CeramTec GmbH has launched a new ceramic power semiconductor module for electric drive frequency converters. Together with the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Systems and Devices Technology (IISB), he developed a ceramic heat sink with a heat sink on a chip.

In February 2021, CoorsTek Inc. expanded its manufacturing capacity across Southeast Asia by initiating construction of a 400,000 sq. ft. engineered ceramics facility in Rayong, Thailand. This will help augment its capacity to produce more electronics and electrical ceramics.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6397

Key Companies Profiled

Kyocera Corporation

Mantec Technical Ceramics Ltd.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.

Rauschert Steinbach GmbH

Segmentation of Electronics and Electrical Ceramics Industry Research

By Material : Alumina Titanate Zirconia Silica Other



By Application : Home Appliances Power Grids Medical Devices Mobile Phones Other



By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa





Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy –

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6397

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the electronics and electrical ceramics market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of material (alumina, titanate, zirconia, silica, and others), application (home appliances, power grids, medical devices, mobile phones, and others), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

The electronics and electrical ceramics market report will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:

Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the electronics and electrical ceramics market

Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global electronics and electrical ceramics market and offers solutions

Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints

Provides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly

Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers

Offers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the electronics and electrical ceramics market.



Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Ceramics Market Outlook: The global ceramics market is estimated at USD 118.9 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 218.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Electroceramics Market Outlook: Global electroceramics market is valued to be US$ 10.1 billion in 2023 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% to reach US$ 15.0 billion by the end of 2033.

Advanced Ceramics Market Outlook: Global advanced ceramics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 73.5 billion in 2023 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% to reach US$ 144.6 billion by the end of 2033.

Thermal Ceramics Market Outlook: The global thermal ceramics market stands at a value of US$ 4.6 billion in 2023. Global demand for thermal ceramics is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5.1% and reach a market value of US$ 7.6 billion by the end of 2033.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.