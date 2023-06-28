Province, Nlaka’pamux Nation Tribal Council reach new shared decision-making agreement

CANADA, June 28 - A new agreement between the Nlaka’pamux Nation Tribal Council (NNTC), its member communities and the provincial government aims to strengthen a collaborative government-to-government relationship on shared decision-making in Nlaka’pamux territory.

The Land and Resource Decision Making Agreement (LRDMA) is intended to support reconciliation and refine processes for land and resource decision-making that advance the implementation of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and implements shared decision-making.

“We believe working in partnership with First Nations is the best approach to land and resource management,” said Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation. “This agreement helps us to continue fostering a collaborative and respectful relationship with the Nlaka’pamux Nation Tribal Council as we work to advance shared land and resource decision-making, consistent with sustainability and Nlaka’pamux title and rights.”

The agreement includes Nlaka’pamux homeland and the NNTC member communities represented by Boothroyd Indian Band, Lytton First Nation, Oregon Jack Creek Band and Skuppah Indian Band located alongside the Fraser and the Thompson rivers.

Building on previous agreements between the Province and NNTC, primarily the 2014 Resource Decision Making Pilot Project Agreement, the LRDMA supports a refined working relationship between the parties. It advances the ability of the parties to work together collaboratively across multiple stages of decision-making, with the goal of efficient and cohesive outcomes and effectively advancing reconciliation between them.

“This is an important day for the relationship between our Communities and our People and the Province of British Columbia," said Chief Matt Pasco, Tribal Chair of the NNTC. “We are sending a clear message together that after years of hard work in developing new, creative and different ways of dealing with land and resource decisions throughout the Nlaka’pamux homeland under a pilot agreement, today, this structure is being firmly recognized as how we engage and interact on land and resource matters going forward. Our Communities and People have been very disciplined in our work with the Crown over the years. The pathway forward is this principled one in which the best technical analysis, deep and respectful relationships, and recognition of the vital importance of lands and resources to our culture and way of life, are the foundations for how we make decisions together. No doubt, this will lead to further development of new policies, new ways of doing business together, and lead to greater recognition, respect and sustainable prosperity for all.”

Collaborative work through the LRDMA includes developing:

frameworks to address reconciliation initiatives to expand the current efforts of the parties in advancing Nlaka’pamux self-government, economic and cultural well-being and the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in their relationship;

an effective and efficient shared decision-making process on land and resource management; and

a process that encourages direct and early engagement between the Nlaka’pamux government, and land- and resource-use proponents.

The new agreement includes $2.1 million to support the implementation of the agreement over the next three years. An additional $400,000 was provided for governance and jurisdiction reconciliation initiative funding.

Quick Facts:

Agreements previously signed between the Province and NNTC include Framework Agreement (2012) that set out certain principles and procedures for negotiating one or more agreements that address shared decision-making and economic relations; Resource Decision Making Pilot Project Agreement (2014), which provided a foundation that the LRDMA builds upon; Nlaka’pamux Nation Tribal Council and British Columbia Political Accord on Advancing Recognition, Reconciliation and Implementation of Title and Rights Accord (2017); and Comprehensive Forestry Agreement that sets out a framework forestry strategic planning and a new economic relationship (2021).

The NNTC is a governing entity of the Nlaka’pamux, responsible for Nlaka’pamux title and rights and is a tribal council representing the interests of its member communities, including Boothroyd Indian Band, Lytton First Nation, Oregon Jack Creek Band and Skuppah Indian Band.

Learn More:

Read the Land and Resource Decision Making Agreement (LRDMA): https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/natural-resource-stewardship/consulting-with-first-nations/first-nations-negotiations/first-nations-a-z-listing/nlaka-pamux