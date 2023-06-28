Annual report updates collective efforts to achieve objectives of UN Declaration

CANADA, June 28 - Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president, Union of BC Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) –

“The work done to date in B.C. to implement the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples is a testament to the strength in collaboration between the provincial government and First Nations. UBCIC recognizes that this approach, necessarily grounded in consultation, collaboration and free, prior and informed consent with respect to decision-making and governance, is a groundbreaking model due to the history of systemic racism and injustice in B.C. and beyond. Despite the work that still needs to be done, the annual report and redesigned Declaration Act website demonstrates a clear understanding of the progress being made by all parties involved.

Regional Chief Terry Teegee, British Columbia Assembly of First Nations –

“The collaboration between the B.C. government and First Nations to implement the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples is a significant step toward reconciliation and the protection of First Nations’ inherent rights, title and interests. The Declaration Act Annual Report provides a clear overview of the progress made in this regard, demonstrating the commitment of both parties to work together in consultation and co-operation. While there is still much more work to be done, the progress made to date is a testament to the determination to address historical injustices and create a future of equality and empowerment for First Nations. This approach includes incorporating the principles of free, prior and informed consent into the decision-making processes. Through ongoing dialogue, consultation and collaboration, the B.C. government and industries are striving to build mutually beneficial relationships with First Nations, fostering a foundation of trust, respect and partnership in pursuit of sustainable and inclusive development that aligns with the values and aspirations of First Nations. This work is even more significant as it serves as a positive model for other jurisdictions to follow in their pursuit of implementing the UN Declaration and advancing reconciliation efforts.”

Cheryl Casimer, First Nations Summit Political Executive –

“The Declaration Act and the resulting action plan represent historic steps forward for the Government of B.C. in righting its relationship with First Nations and moving toward a modernized relationship based on human rights, co-operation and partnership. Accessible and transparent data are essential for First Nations title and rights holders to have fulsome engagement and participation in implementation. We are pleased that B.C. has created a new online evergreen platform for the ongoing reporting on progress, as it will assist in accountability and success going forward.”