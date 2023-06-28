Statement by Minister of Education and Early Years on the last day of classes

CANADA, June 28 - Message from the Minister of Education and Early Years Natalie Jameson, congratulating students and staff on another successful school year, today, June 28, the last day of classes:

“As another school year comes to an end, I want to congratulate all of our students, staff and teachers on a successful year.

Island students are bright, creative and eager to learn. Our educators and support staff are some of the best in the world and care deeply for both the academic and the social-emotional well-being of their students.

As we bid farewell to this school year, let us remember the lessons we have learned and the memories we have made. Through even the most challenging situations, including Hurricane Fiona, our schools have demonstrated the power of unity, resilience, and strength.

To our graduating students, we congratulate you on this significant milestone. As you embark on new adventures and embrace new opportunities, carry with you the values and experiences you have gained from kindergarten through grade 12. Remember that you are capable of great things, and we have every confidence in your future success.

As we look ahead to the next school year, we will continue to prioritize the well-being and academic growth of our students, ensuring that each one receives the support they need to succeed.

As a government we are making record investments into our education system and hiring 100 new frontline school positions for the next school year. We will continue to provide free school supplies, free menstrual products in school, supports for school breakfast programs and the PEI School Food Program.

Together, we will build on the resilience we have cultivated and create a brighter, more promising future for Island students and their families.

I wish all of our school community a safe and rejuvenating summer break. Rest, recharge, and return ready to embark on another incredible journey of learning and discovery in the fall.”