Governor Carney’s Statement on Senate Confirmation of Greg Lane


DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney on Wednesday issued the following statement on the Senate’s vote to confirm the Governor’s nomination of Greg Lane to serve as Chief Information Officer at the Delaware Department of Technology and Information.

 

“I am confident Greg will continue the important technology initiatives going on in the Department of Technology and Information. His experience in the public and private sector will help push forward our work to expand broadband, transition to more digital government services, and prioritize cybersecurity. I want to thank Greg for his willingness to serve, and members of the Delaware Senate for voting to confirm his nomination.”


