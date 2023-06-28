Justice Building in Fredericton to be renovated as new site for faculty of law

CANADA, June 28 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – Provincial, federal and university officials today announced a joint investment of more than $62 million to renovate the Justice Building in Fredericton to become the site of the University of New Brunswick’s faculty of law.

“This investment will refurbish one of the province’s most historic buildings so it can become a new home for the faculty of law which will grow to at least 350 students over the next five years,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “Transitioning the building into a site that provides legal services to the public while educating the next generation of New Brunswick leaders is a positive development for the future of our province.”

Funding will be for renovations centred on new ventilation and communications systems, increased accessibility features, improved lighting, new occupancy sensors, a new atrium, and reconfigured spaces for public and academic use. The upgrades will focus upon sustainability and the building will be LEED certified which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 30 per cent.

“UNB Law is one of Canada’s premier law schools, and there is no more symbolic home for it than Fredericton’s Justice Building,” said federal Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Minister Dominc LeBlanc. “After serving for decades as a landmark for New Brunswick’s legal community and as a physical representation of the legal system in our province, this investment injects renewed purpose into this iconic building. Through this partnership with the Government of New Brunswick and UNB, we are building on a legacy of providing students with the highest quality of education while investing in a sustainable future.”

The provincial government is investing $20,722,928 in the project, while the federal government is providing $24,870,000 and the University of New Brunswick is contributing $16,582,072.

“At the University of New Brunswick, we have identified growth priorities that will help us achieve the ambitious goals outlined in UNB Toward 2030,” said Paul Mazerolle, president and vice-chancellor. “Re-establishing UNB Law as one of the top law schools in Canada is among those priorities. I am confident that the investment by our government partners will allow us to do just that. In this historic and revitalized space, UNB Law will have the ability to attract more students, offer more programs and have a greater impact in our community. This is an extraordinary milestone in our history at UNB and I look forward to seeing the impact today’s investment has on our city, province and beyond.”

