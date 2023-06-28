Saskatchewan Continues to Enjoy Largest Population Growth in More Than a Century

CANADA, June 28 - Released on June 28, 2023

Today, Statistics Canada released new provincial population figures that show Saskatchewan’s population grew by 6,821 to 1,221,439 in the first quarter of 2023. That’s an increase of 33,101 over the past year - the largest yearly population growth in the province since 1914.

“Saskatchewan continues to break population records thanks to strong and effective policies that welcome newcomers to our province,” Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. “With one of the nation's lowest costing utility bundles, thousands of great job opportunities, and a strong and growing economy, people are seeing Saskatchewan for its true value as a great place to live, work and raise a family.”

Saskatchewan’s annual population gain of 33,101 persons was driven by a net international migration increase of 35,820 and a net natural increase of 4,225.

Saskatchewan’s quarterly population gain of 6,821 persons was driven by a net international migration increase of 8,138 and a net natural increase of 1,069.

As of April 1, 2023, Saskatchewan’s population was 1,221,439. Since 2007, the provincial population has grown by over 218,000, an increase of 21 per cent.

Immigration plays a vital role in supporting Saskatchewan's growing economy and labour demands.

The province currently has more than 17,300 job vacancies posted on SaskJobs.ca and National Job Bank. The Government of Saskatchewan will continue to provide the programs, services and innovations for job seekers and employers, advancing progress toward Saskatchewan’s Growth Plan goals of 1.4 million people and 100,000 new jobs by 2030.

