Take a Moment in Sask Parks: June 28-July 11

CANADA, June 28 - Released on June 28, 2023

Saskatchewan's provincial parks offer camping, glamping, hiking and fun at the lake. There are also exciting events and programming to fill visitors' days with fun, laughter and joy in the great outdoors.

Take a moment to join in the fun and experience nature to the fullest. Here is a list of special events occurring over the next two weeks:

Canada Day Events at Many Provincial Parks

Saturday, July 1, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Canada Day will be buzzing with activity in Sask Parks this year. Join us for a full day of activities, games, crafts, and cake to celebrate Canada Day! Check out our Canada Day Guide for a listing of events and participating parks. Canada Day events are free with a valid Park Entry Permit.

Last-Minute July Long Camping

Check out Camping This Weekend on parks.saskatchewan.ca.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Trade Days at Fort Carlton Provincial Historic Park

Saturday, July 15, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Fort Carlton comes to life for this not-to-be-missed special event! Experience the fur trade and learn about those who played a critical role in the success of the Hudson's Bay Company for generations. From archaeology to hands-on demonstrations, games, tours and more, this is sure to be a day not-to-be-missed.

Pre-register here.

This event is free with a valid Park Entry Permit.

Little Kahuna's Luau at the lake at Blackstrap

Saturday, July 15 - 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Join us at Blackstrap Provincial Park on July 15 for a beach luau organized by Little Kahuna's! A fun afternoon of food, activities, and drumming awaits, as well as an evening of drinks and live music at the famous Tiki Bar.

Learn more here.

Participants require a valid Park Entry Permit.

SaskExpress - Reel Music: The Sequel at Six Provincial Parks

Workshops at 2 p.m.

Performances at 7 p.m.

Friday, July 14 - Candle Lake Provincial Park

Saturday, July 15 - Meadow Lake Provincial Park

Sunday, July 16 - Makwa Lake Provincial Park

Friday, July 21 - Pike Lake Provincial Park

Saturday, July 22 - Duck Mountain Provincial Park

Sunday, July 23 - Greenwater Lake Provincial Park

SaskExpress is back in provincial parks for another year with Reel Music: The Sequel, an epic movie trailer of the history of motion pictures featuring the hit classic songs that made them so popular.

New this year, kids can join the 2023 summer cast of SaskExpress for a Workshop in The Park before the performance. Cast members teach kids music, lyrics and choreography for a number in their show, Reel Music: The Sequel, to perform that evening.

These events are free with a valid Park Entry Permit.

Stay Up To Date With Events and Programming in Sask Parks This Summer

Visit saskparks.com event calendar.

Book Your Stay in Sask Parks This Summer

Visit parks.saskatchewan.ca.

