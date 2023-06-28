SIRT Investigates Injuries During Arrest in Regina

CANADA, June 29 - Released on June 28, 2023

On Tuesday, June 27 at approximately 10:20 a.m. the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Regina Police Service (RPS) regarding injuries an individual incurred in the process of being taken into custody.

SIRT's Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed an investigation by SIRT.

Earlier that morning, members of the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Regina as part of an ongoing investigation. As a result of the search, the members informed a 42-year-old male occupant of the house that he was under arrest. Prior to being taken into custody, the male retrieved a knife from a drawer and self-inflicted several stab wounds to his chest. Police took the knife and provided first aid before the injured individual was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where he currently remains in serious condition.

Immediately following the notification, a SIRT team consisting of the Civilian Executive Director and three SIRT Investigators was deployed to Regina to begin their investigation.

SIRT's investigation will examine the conduct of police during this incident, including the circumstances surrounding the man's arrest and the cause of his injury. The ICE Unit will maintain conduct of the investigation into the man and his actions. No further information will be released at this time. A final report will be issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending.

SIRT's mandate is to independently investigate incidents where an individual has died or suffered serious injury arising from the actions of on and off-duty police officers, or while in the custody of police, as well as allegations of sexual assault or interpersonal violence involving police.

