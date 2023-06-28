Attorney General Jackley Joins Effort in Requesting Congressional Support For AM Radio Stations

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined 16 other states in encouraging Congress to pass legislation that would keep AM radios in new vehicles.

“AM Radio is important in rural states like South Dakota where AM stations may be the only reception available,” said Attorney General Jackley. “AM Radio is routinely where people turn for severe weather updates and emergency information along with local news and sports.”

In a letter to the Electric Drive Transportation Association and the Zero Emission Transportation Association, the State Attorneys General wrote, “The decision to eliminate AM radios is even more problematic in light of the Biden Administration’s goal of ‘having 50 percent of all new vehicle sales be electric by 2030.’” The Attorney Generals stated that removing AM radio from electric cars would threaten the radio industry.

Both the U.S. House and U.S. Senate have introduced separate AM For Every Vehicle legislation. The act is endorsed by the National Association of Broadcasters and the National Association of Farm Broadcasters.

“Thank you to Senator Rounds for joining onto this important legislation, and we are urging Congress to move quickly in support of AM Radio,” said Attorney General Jackley.

Other states part of this effort are Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

