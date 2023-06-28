Frederico Outdoor Living Named Nation's #1 Best Company to Work for by Lawn and Landscape Magazine
At Frederico, we firmly believe that our success is built by exceptional individuals who do exceptional work to serve our clients.”LEHI, UT, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LEHI UTAH, JUNE 28, 2023 — Frederico Outdoor Living, a leading provider of outdoor living designs and solutions, is thrilled to announce its recognition as the nation's #1 Best Company to Work for by Lawn and Landscape Magazine. This prestigious award comes on the heels of its recognition as a top 10 company in 2022 and is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to creating a positive and fulfilling work environment for its employees.
— Adam Frederico
Lawn and Landscape Magazine is the landscaping industry’s go-to resource for expert advice, new trends, equipment updates and operation and management information. The magazine conducts an extensive annual evaluation of landscaping companies across the nation, assessing various factors including workplace culture, employee satisfaction, benefits, and growth opportunities. Frederico Outdoor Living stood out among its peers, demonstrating exceptional dedication to its employees' well-being and professional growth.
"We are immensely proud to be named the nation's top company to work for by Lawn and Landscape Magazine," said Adam Frederico, President of Frederico Outdoor Living. "This is the second year we have been among the nation’s top landscaping companies, which is a testament to our team's hard work, passion, and commitment to excellence. At Frederico, we firmly believe that our success is built by exceptional individuals who do exceptional work to serve our clients. We strive to create an inclusive, supportive, and inspiring work environment that encourages collaboration, personal development, and innovation."
At Frederico Outdoor Living, employee satisfaction is at the heart of the company's values. Through comprehensive training programs, competitive compensation, and a strong focus on work-life balance, Frederico ensures that each team member has the opportunity to grow both personally and professionally.
The company's commitment to excellence and integrity extends beyond its employees to its clients. They take pride in delivering exceptional outdoor living solutions that exceed customer expectations – from innovative designs to meticulous craftsmanship, the company creates breathtaking outdoor spaces that enhance the beauty and functionality of homes and businesses. As the company continues to grow and expand its reach, it remains steadfast in its mission to create remarkable spaces and foster a workplace that inspires and empowers its team.
For more information, please visit www.fredericooutdoor.com.
About Frederico Outdoor Living
Since 1980, Frederico Outdoor Living has been building a solid reputation as a leading provider of outdoor living solutions, specializing in creating remarkable outdoor spaces that enhance the beauty and functionality of homes and businesses. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on customer satisfaction, Frederico Outdoor Living delivers innovative designs and meticulous craftsmanship. The company is headquartered in Pleasant Grove, Utah and serves clients throughout. Frederico Outdoor Living is a proud member of the Unified Business Alliance family of companies.
Andrew Leavitt
Unified Business Alliance
+1 385-404-0351
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram