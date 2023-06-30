Frenik Marketing Group Renews Contract with Comcast to Expand Promotion of Comcast RISE Program in Additional Markets
NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Frenik Marketing Group, a leading digital marketing agency (https://www.freniklabs.com/), is delighted to announce the renewal of its contract with Comcast (https://corporate.comcast.com/) to further support and promote the Comcast RISE program in additional markets. This expansion includes Nashville and Memphis, as Comcast continues its commitment to empowering small businesses and entrepreneurs across the United States.
Comcast RISE (https://www.comcastrise.com/) is a comprehensive initiative aimed at fostering the growth and success of local communities by providing support to small businesses and entrepreneurs. The program offers grant packages to 500 recipients in five cities, encompassing business consultation services, educational resources, monetary grants, creative production, media scheduling, and a technology makeover. By focusing on economic growth, Comcast RISE aims to empower businesses and communities to thrive.
In 2022, Comcast conducted a competition among multiple agencies to evaluate their performance in different regions.
Frenik Marketing Group's campaigns not only excelled but surpassed those of other agencies, achieving more than double the performance of the second-best agency. This outstanding performance led to Frenik Marketing Group being awarded additional regions for the 2023 contract.
"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Comcast and expand our involvement in promoting the Comcast RISE program," said John Doe, CEO of Frenik Marketing Group. "At Frenik, we are deeply committed to driving positive change and supporting the growth of small businesses and entrepreneurs. We are proud of our past success in leveraging digital marketing strategies to exceed expectations, and we look forward to making an even greater impact in the new markets, including Nashville and Memphis."
Frenik Marketing Group specializes in leveraging paid social media ads, with a particular emphasis on demographic and geographic targeting. Their proven track record of delivering outstanding results through strategic digital campaigns has solidified their position as a leading agency in the marketing industry. Comcast's decision to renew their contract with Frenik Marketing Group demonstrates the company's confidence in their ability to effectively reach target audiences and drive meaningful engagement.
The partnership between Frenik Marketing Group and Comcast signifies a shared vision of empowering local communities and driving economic growth. By working together, they aim to uplift small businesses and entrepreneurs, enabling them to thrive and make valuable contributions to their respective communities.
For more information about Frenik Marketing Group and its services, please visit https://www.freniklabs.com/. To learn more about Comcast RISE and its initiatives, please visit https://www.comcastrise.com/.
About Frenik Marketing Group
Frenik Marketing Group is a leading digital marketing agency specializing in strategic digital campaigns and paid social media advertising. With a mission to drive positive change and support the growth of small businesses and diversity and inclusion efforts, Frenik Marketing Group leverages its expertise in demographic and geographic targeting to deliver exceptional results. To learn more, visit https://www.freniklabs.com/.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation is a global media and technology company with a diversified portfolio that includes Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the United States' largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential and business customers. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment, and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, and various digital properties. For more information, visit https://corporate.comcast.com/.
