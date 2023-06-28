Senator Santarsiero Announces $100,000 in State Funds to Renovate the Newtown Theatre

NEWTOWN – June 28, 2023 – Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) announced $100,000 in state funds for continued renovations of the Newtown Theatre at the theater’s “Reel” Garden Party last week.

The funding for the Newtown Theatre will be used toward the second phase of the renovations focusing on the balcony and restrooms. The project, which will include private donation support, will include replacing the floors and seats, demolishing and rebuilding the projection room and renovating the restrooms to make them ADA compatible.

Senator Santarsiero recounted how he worked in his hometown’s theater as a teen and then when he returned after graduating from college the theater had been razed after being neglected for several years.

“The support of so many dedicated volunteers like Dave Callahan, Andy Smith, Heather Lewis and so many others have kept this vital part of Newtown’s history alive while also making Newtown a destination for theater, music, film screenings and other events,” Senator Santarsiero said. “The Newtown Theatre is undeniably a jewel of Bucks County’s cultural heritage, and these renovations will guarantee the theater’s viability for generations.”

The historic property underwent extensive first-floor renovations through the spring and summer of 2021 and re-opened to the public in December 2021.

The Newtown Theatre is the nation’s longest operating theater, having been in operation since 1906. The building’s history dates to 1831 as “Newtown Hall” and had featured notable abolitionist speakers such as Frederick Douglass. The Theatre, in addition to films, shows musical performances, plays, comedy shows, and more. Additional information about the Newtown Theatre can be found on their website.