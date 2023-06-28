Legal Soft and Filevine Collaborate to Launch Demands.AI, Transforming the Preparation of Demand Letters with AI Technology

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legal Soft , a pioneer in legal technology services, is excited to announce its strategic collaboration with Filevine , a leading legal tech platform, to introduce Demands.AI, a revolutionary solution that aims to redefine the process of preparing demand letters. By leveraging the power of AI and Filevine's .vine document format, Legal Soft empowers law firms to create high-quality demand letters with unparalleled efficiency and accuracy.



The introduction of Demands.AI brings forth a range of practical implications for law firms, including the potential for higher settlements, increased case win-rates, and significant time and resource savings. This groundbreaking advancement reinforces Legal Soft's commitment to staying at the forefront of legal tech services and its mission to enhance legal proceedings through technological innovation and expertise.

"We are thrilled to bring Demands.AI to our esteemed clientele, in partnership with Filevine," said Hamid Kohan , CEO of Legal Soft. "As service providers, our role extends beyond technology implementation. We possess a comprehensive understanding of legal proceedings and the expertise to transform raw data into effective communication," added Elizabeth Hovanesian , Director of Demand Writing Services at Legal Soft.

Demands.AI simplifies the complex process of demand letter creation by utilizing Filevine's platform. Legal professionals can seamlessly submit their case information within their Filevine project, allowing the AI to accurately identify and extract relevant details and data points from the case management software. Leveraging this processed data, Legal Soft's team of experts drafts meticulously crafted demand letters within an impressive turnaround time of 48 hours.

Legal Soft maintains a steadfast commitment to the security and confidentiality of client data throughout the entire process. All information is securely contained within the Filevine platform, demonstrating Legal Soft's dedication to data protection and client trust.

Filevine , the premier legal work platform, is proud to enable a faster, simplified, and more secure method for assembling demand letters leveraging the power of AI and the vast amount of case data within its platform. DemandsAI revolutionizes the demand letter writing process, empowering law firms to achieve higher settlements, win more cases, and save valuable time and resources. It is an essential tool for firms seeking to enhance their demand letter writing process.

The strategic partnership between Legal Soft and Filevine, alongside the deployment of Demands.AI, cements Legal Soft's position as a frontrunner in legal tech services. The company remains dedicated to empowering law firms and aiding them in achieving successful case outcomes and higher settlements. Legal Soft reaffirms its commitment to enhancing legal proceedings through technological innovation and unparalleled expertise.

About Legal Soft

Legal Soft is a trailblazer in legal technology services, dedicated to providing innovative solutions that revolutionize legal processes. With a deep understanding of legal proceedings and extensive expertise in transforming raw data into effective communication, Legal Soft is committed to empowering law firms and enhancing their success through cutting-edge technology. Legal Soft is a leading virtual legal staffing company for attorneys and law firms.

About Filevine

Filevine is a leading legal tech platform that empowers law firms to streamline and optimize their workflows. With an array of powerful tools and features, Filevine helps law firms enhance their productivity, collaboration, and client service. The platform is trusted by legal professionals worldwide for its robust functionality, intuitive interface, and commitment to data security.

For more information, or to book a demo, please visit www.legalsoft.com and https://www.filevine.com/ .