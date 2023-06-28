Health Payer Consortium Hosts 2023 HPC+ Rocks Reunion Show
President and Co-Founder of Health Payer Consortium, Patrick J. Crites, is excited to announce the return of HPC+ ROCKS this July.DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Payer Consortium (HPC+) proudly announces the much-awaited event of the year, HPC+ ROCKS: The Reunion Show. HPC+ ROCKS is taking place July 17th, 2023, at the iconic Reunion Tower, attached to the Hyatt Regency in Dallas on the opening night of the Health Care Administrators Association (HCAA) TPA Summit. The event is designed as a celebration and a mark of respect for the diverse and creative talents that fuel HPC+'s culture of innovation.
HPC+, co-founded by President Patrick J. Crites, has consistently promoted a culture of creativity and critical thinking. Patrick’s deep-rooted belief that creativity stems from passions pursued outside the office has influenced his hiring practices, attracting musicians, artists, and other creative minds to the company. This unique culture has been instrumental in the growth and success of HPC+.
As a testament to this principle, HPC+ ROCKS was born. The band is composed of talented employees from HPC+, including Lindsay Evans, Michael Watson, Tori Murrell, Rod Wilhelmi, and many others. It's a representation of the company's commitment to nurturing the creative spirit.
An exclusive event awaits the guests, featuring an exhilarating dinner and a show experience with a thoughtfully curated 5-course meal, fine wines, and an open bar. This occasion showcases the marriage of cutting-edge technology, exceptional talent, unwavering determination, and collaborative teamwork—a testament to our commitment to our clients.
“When I’m looking back at my life, there are a few things that I will be proud of, and one of them will be the success of HPC+ Rocks,” said Patrick.
Health Payer Consortium (HPC+) is a pioneering company that values creativity and critical thinking. Under the leadership of President and co-founder Patrick J. Crites, HPC+ has cultivated a unique work environment where employees' passions are celebrated, driving a robust and innovative company culture.
Patrick J. Crites, as the guiding force of Health Payer Consortium, has made significant strides in transforming healthcare cost management. His unique approach intertwines technology, talent, tenacity and teamwork to deliver unparalleled results on claims ranging from a $100 Reference-based pricing claim to a $10 million in-network BUCA claim. This client-centric method ensures maximum savings while maintaining outstanding care. Under his leadership, Health Payer Consortium consistently surpasses industry expectations, providing the results that TPAs, Stop Loss Carriers, MGUs, and health plans have long sought.
