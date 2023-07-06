Submit Release
Celebrity Designer Bobby Chandiramani Launches The Pinnacle Positioning™ Process to Empower Experts to Achieve Success

UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bobby Chandiramani, an acclaimed Celebrity Jewelry & Handbag Designer, of the Luxury Brand Bobby Schandra, announces the launch of Pinnacle Positioning™, a groundbreaking process that helps highly qualified experts and service-based businesses elevate their market presence and achieve phenomenal sales success, without sacrificing their lifestyle. This innovative process is perfect for experts, coaches, consultants, and service-based businesses offering professional services such as naturopaths, accountants, interior designers, chiropractors, and functional medicine doctors.

"You can become truly empowered in your business when you understand how to get your market to see you as the absolute best choice in your industry," says Bobby Schandra, the creative genius behind Pinnacle Positioning™. His success propelled him to create the glamorous accessories brand "Bobby Schandra," with his luxury jewelry and accessories adorning Hollywood's crème de la crème, including JLO.

The Pinnacle Positioning™ Process was born after a multitude of inquiries about how Bobby's brand achieved star status in an overcrowded market. This game-changing process has a proven track record of turning highly qualified experts into undeniable authorities. It’s not just about standing out; it's about becoming irresistible. With Bobby’s guidance, clients learn to articulate their unparalleled value in a way that actually draws in premium clients who are excited to invest.

Backed with years of experience, Bobby crafted this innovative methodology based on transformational sales conversations. He meticulously designed them to assist highly skilled experts in establishing an irresistible appeal to premium clients, and in turn, streamline a highly successful sales process. The process is distinguished by its four core components of brand positioning, crafting messaging that builds demand, authority building and confident communication training.

Bobby Chandiramani invites highly-qualified experts who want to attract more clients and grow sales to download his free Brand Positioning Success Guide, enroll in the next Pinnacle Positioning™ Workshop, or book a call to discover how the Pinnacle Positioning™ Process can help you become the authority in your market, attract premium clients and skyrocket your sales.

Simply go to the https://thepinnacleposition.com/

