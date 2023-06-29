Smokey Bones Announces Hal Lawlor As President & Chief Operating Officer
The seasoned operator is tapped in to drive the casual dining brand’s success by optimizing technology and throughput.PLANTATION, FL, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Smokey Bones has elevated its Chief Operating Officer and industry veteran, Hal Lawlor, to the newly-created role of President and COO. Lawlor takes the reins following the departure of CEO James O’Reilly, who led the brand for four years.
With over 25 years in the restaurant industry as a high-performing executive, Lawlor brings with him to the role invaluable insights into restaurant operations, customer preferences, off-premise programs, and market trends.
Lawlor has served as Chief Operating Officer at Smokey Bones since 2019 and has been instrumental in the revitalization of the brand. He has helped implement processes to increase efficiency, enhance the guest experience, and optimize the company’s cost structure. Under Lawlor’s leadership, Smokey Bones has been implementing AI machine learning to assist in operations, including table management and labor scheduling.
“I’m honored to take the reins and lead both my peers and the field at this exciting time for Smokey Bones, as we continue to build on our momentum,” said Lawlor. “I’ve been fortunate enough to be part of this amazing brand for a few years, and I’m looking forward to continuing to develop the brand through our restaurant operations, our dining experience and our people, who make both of those possible."
Before joining Smokey Bones, he held several leadership roles at Red Lobster, including Vice President of Operations, and served as Regional Vice President at PF Chang’s.
To learn more about Smokey Bones, please visit www.SmokeyBones.com.
About Smokey Bones
The ‘Masters of Meat,’ Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant delivering great barbecue, award winning ribs, crave-worthy cocktails and memorable moments in 62 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves lunch, dinner, and late night everyday, and an all-day Sunday brunch menu. Smokey Bones also has a full bar featuring a variety of bourbons and whiskeys; a selection of domestic, import and local craft beers; and signature, handcrafted cocktails. The restaurant offers a variety of meats that are slow-smoked, fire-grilled, and roasted to perfection available for dine-in, pick-up, online ordering, catering, and delivery. Smokey Bones offers a 10 percent discount to active duty and veterans with ID.
For additional information and a list of locations nationwide, please visit www.SmokeyBones.com. Smokey Bones, Meat is What We Do!
