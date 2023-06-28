Newsom names 15 judges to 9 superior courts
(Subscription required) Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday named 15 judges to superior courts in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, San Joaquin, Kern, Orange, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Tulare, and Yolo counties.
