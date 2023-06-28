Submit Release
IMAC Holdings Annual Meeting of Shareholders Reminder

/EIN News/ -- Shareholders are reminded to vote their shares prior to the proxy voting deadline of 7:00pm on July 4, 2023

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BACK) (“IMAC”), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, reminds its shareholders that its Annual Meeting will be held July 5, 2023 at 11:00 am, local time, in Franklin, Tennessee.

IMAC shareholders are encouraged to read the Proxy Statement filed in connection with the Meeting in detail and cast their votes prior to the proxy voting deadline.

IMAC's Board of Directors and management recommend that shareholders VOTE FOR all proposed resolutions.

How do I vote?

If you are a stockholder of record, you may:

  1. Vote by internet. You will find the Control number and the internet address in your Notice of Internet Availability. Registered shareholders may be able to vote through their broker of record.
  2. Vote by email. Mark, date, sign the Proxy Card and send to proxy@equitystock.com.

About IMAC Holdings, Inc. 

IMAC Holdings owns and manages health and wellness centers that deliver sports medicine, orthopedic care, and restorative joint and tissue therapies for movement restricting pain and neurodegenerative diseases. IMAC is comprised of two business segments: outpatient medical centers and a clinical research division. With treatments to address both young and aging populations, IMAC Holdings owns or manages outpatient medical clinics that deliver regenerative rehabilitation services as a minimally invasive approach to acute and chronic musculoskeletal and neurological health problems. IMAC’s research division is currently conducting a Phase I clinical trial evaluating a mesenchymal stem cell therapy candidate for bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease. For more information visit www.imacholdings.com.

IMAC Investor Contact:
jeff@imacholdings.com


