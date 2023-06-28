Montgomery County Council Statement Condemning Vandalism and Burning of Pride and Ukrainian Flags in Silver Spring

MARYLAND, June 28 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

The Montgomery County Council issued a statement on the recent vandalism, burning and removal of LGBTQ+ Pride flags, a Black Trans Lives Matter flag and Ukrainian flags at residential homes in Silver Spring in the early morning on Wednesday, June 28.

“We are outraged by the numerous incidents of hate and anti-LGBTQ+ vandalism that occurred early this morning, which included the removal and burning of Pride flags, LGBTQ+ banners, Ukrainian solidarity flags, a Black Trans Lives Matter flag and other inclusive lawn signs in the Park Hills neighborhood and nearby streets in Silver Spring.

“This disturbing spate of hate crimes and vandalism follows record high levels of hate and bias incidents in Montgomery County. In 2021, Montgomery County had 143 reported bias incidents, which was the highest number in nearly a decade. Then in 2022, that number climbed to 157. We must step up to combat these alarming incidents.

“In Montgomery County, we believe in inclusion, compassion and diversity. We stand together in forcefully denouncing acts of hate and violence in all forms, and we remain committed to protecting our LGBTQ+ neighbors and all those impacted from these awful acts. We must ensure everyone – including our LGBTQ+ community – is safe, seen and supported everywhere in Montgomery County.