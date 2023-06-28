Feed Earth Now, LLC. Unveils Groundbreaking Research: Converts 45-60 lbs/acre of Nitrogen from the Atmosphere for Corn

Converts 45-60 lbs/acre of Nitrogen from the Atmosphere for Corn Production

We are thrilled to share the groundbreaking findings of this independent research, which not only validate the nitrogen conversion capabilities of Terreplenish®

Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DUTV)

We are thrilled to share the groundbreaking findings of this independent research, which not only validate the nitrogen conversion capabilities of Terreplenish®” — Ron Doetch

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Feed Earth Now, LLC (FEN), a pioneering leader in sustainable agriculture, is pleased to announce that its groundbreaking product, Terreplenishregenerative soil microbes has achieved OMRI Listing and California Department of Agriculture (CDFA) Registration for organic use. Additionally, Terreplenishhas been verified as a USDA Certified BioBased product. These prestigious certifications further validate the efficacy and environmental benefits of Terreplenishin the field of agriculture.In recent meetings with CDFA Deputy Director and CDFA Organics Team, Feed Earth Now, LLC. (FEN) received verification for conducting business in California from the CDFA Regulator. This recognition underscores FEN's commitment to compliance and its dedication to providing sustainable solutions in accordance with regulatory standards.Terreplenishhas been the subject of independent research conducted by a renowned team of agricultural researchers. The study aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of Terreplenishin enhancing nitrogen fixation within the soil. The results have surpassed expectations, demonstrating that Terreplenishhas the remarkable capability to convert an impressive 45-60 pounds of plant-available nitrogen per acre directly from the atmosphere during corn production. Furthermore, the research unveiled additional benefits of Terreplenish, including a reduction of 15-20 pounds of phosphorus per acre and organic disease control.Developed after more than 10 years of extensive research and development, Terreplenishharnesses the power of a proprietary blend of naturally occurring microbes. These microbes work symbiotically with plants to convert atmospheric nitrogen into a readily available form, enabling crops to achieve their full growth potential while minimizing the reliance on traditional nitrogen-based fertilizers. The groundbreaking research findings also demonstrate that Terreplenishcontributes to reducing phosphorus runoff by 15-20 pounds per acre, addressing concerns related to water ecosystems' excessive phosphorus levels. Moreover, Terreplenishhas exhibited its efficacy in organic disease control, promoting healthier plants and reducing the need for synthetic pesticides."We are thrilled to share the groundbreaking findings of this independent research, which not only validate the nitrogen conversion capabilities of Terreplenish, but also shed light on its added benefits of phosphorus reduction and disease control," said Ron Doetch, spokesperson for Feed Earth Now, LLC (FEN). "This multifaceted approach to regenerative agriculture showcases the potential of Terreplenishto significantly improve crop production while prioritizing environmental stewardship."Feed Earth Now, LLC. (FEN) remains dedicated to its mission of providing cutting-edge solutions for a more sustainable future. By harnessing the power of nature and promoting regenerative agriculture practices, the company aims to revolutionize the way we cultivate and nourish our crops, safeguarding our environment for generations to come.For Terreplenishorders, please visit https://www.terreplenish.com/our-product/ To schedule an interview or inquire about additional details, please contact Cathy Scratch at 847-568-0148 or via email at cathy@terreplenish.com or visit https://www.terreplenish.com/ to schedule a consultation.About Feed Earth Now, LLC. (FEN):Feed Earth Now, LLC. (FEN) is a leading innovator in sustainable agriculture, developing groundbreaking solutions to enhance crop productivity while reducing environmental impact. The company's flagship product, Terreplenish, is a unique liquid microbial soil amendment that enables crops to access atmospheric nitrogen, resulting in increased yields and decreased reliance on conventional fertilizers. In addition to nitrogen conversion, Terreplenishoffers the added benefits of phosphorus reduction and disease control.

Terreplenish for all crops