ImmuCell Announces Change in Timing of Anticipated FDA Submission

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Maine, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, today announced a change to its anticipated FDA submission schedule.



“Although we had planned to make our next FDA submission during the second quarter of this year, we have decided to add one additional month to the projected regulatory development process for Re-Tain®,” commented Michael F. Brigham, President and CEO of ImmuCell. “The CMC Technical Section is ready for submission at this time, but we are going to use this extra time to optimize our readiness for the related pre-approval re-inspection.”

ImmuCell Corporation's (Nasdaq: ICCC) purpose is to create scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle. ImmuCell manufactures and markets First Defense®, providing Immediate Immunity™ to newborn dairy and beef calves, and is in the late stages of developing Re-Tain®, a novel treatment for subclinical mastitis in dairy cows without a milk discard requirement that provides an alternative to traditional antibiotics. Press releases and other information about the Company are available at: http://www.immucell.com .

