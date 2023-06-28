Quisitive Recognized as the Winner of Two 2023 Microsoft US Partner of the Year Awards

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions provider and payments solutions provider, today announced it has won two 2023 Microsoft US Partner of the Year Awards for Solution Assessments and Healthcare and Life Sciences. The Company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Additionally, the Company was named a finalist for the 2023 Microsoft US Partner of the Year Award for Industrials and Manufacturing.



“We are incredibly proud to be recognized through the Microsoft Partner of the Year Award program for the fifth year running,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “These awards recognize the top partners in the Microsoft ecosystem for delivering value, service, and innovation to customers. To be recognized with multiple awards, and also as a finalist this year, is a testament to the commitment we have made to Microsoft and our customers.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Quisitive was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in both Solution Assessments and the Healthcare and Life Sciences industry.

Microsoft Solution Assessments are a set of industry best practices and methodologies for managing an organization's technology landscape and identifying new workloads that will support customers’ strategic goals. The US Solution Assessments award recognizes Quisitive as a leader in performing high-value Solution Assessments for customers that catalyze additional engagements. Additionally, the Partner of the Year Awards recognize top partners that serve key industries. In 2023, Quisitive has been named the winner for US Healthcare and Life Sciences vertical and a finalist for the Industrials and Manufacturing vertical for the Company’s exceptional service and solutions targeting these industries. This is Quisitive’s third year in a row being recognized for its solutions in healthcare, and fifth year in a row being recognized by Microsoft’s Partner of the Year program.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year's winners demonstrate the best of what’s possible with the Microsoft Cloud.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the Microsoft’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19, this year. Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2023 announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-US/inspire/awards/winners.

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft cloud platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Our Payments Solutions division, leverages the PayiQ platform powered by Microsoft Azure to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

TSX-V Disclaimer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Quisitive Investor Contact

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Investor Relations

QUIS@gatewayir.com

949-574-3860