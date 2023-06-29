Market Analysis: Cellular Glass Market, Lingerie Fabrics Market and Solid Acid Catalyst Market for 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cellular Glass Market is expected to grow from USD 907.40 Million in 2022 to USD 1476.30 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period.The cellular glass market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The increasing demand for cellular glass in various applications such as building insulation, chemical processing, and transportation is driving the growth of the market.

The two types:

• Black (Gray) Cellular Glass is a type of cellular glass that has a gray or black appearance. It is primarily used for insulation purposes in industrial settings, as it has excellent thermal insulation properties and is highly resistant to moisture and chemicals.

• White Cellular Glass, on the other hand, is a type of cellular glass that has a white, opaque appearance. It is typically used in the construction industry as a lightweight, high-grade insulation material for roofs, walls, and floors.

Cellular glass is a versatile material that finds its application in various industries. It is widely used in cryogenic systems, where it acts as insulation for the storage tanks and pipelines. In heat transfer fluid systems, cellular glass is used as a lining material to prevent the loss of heat energy. It is also used in chemical processing systems where it provides stable insulation, and in commercial piping and building construction to enhance thermal performance. Cellular glass is also used in other applications, such as in refrigeration, fire protection, and packaging.

In terms of market share percent valuation, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a market share of around 40% by 2025, followed by Europe with a market share of around 30%. North America is expected to account for around 20% of the market share, while the rest of the world is expected to hold the remaining 10% of the market share.

Some of the significant players in the market include Corning, GLAPOR, Earthstone, REFAGLASS, Zhejiang DEHO, Huichang New Material, YaHong, ZhenShen, Zhong Tai Tian Cheng, ShouBang, YongLi, Hebei Thermal Insulation, Hebei Baimei New Materials, Zhenghao Thermal Insulation Materials, and Jiangsu Zhenghe.

Corning reported sales revenue of USD 11.3 billion in 2020, while GLAPOR reported sales revenue of EUR 70 million. Earthstone and REFAGLASS's sales revenue figures are not available.

The Lingerie Fabrics Market is expected to grow from USD 2.40 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.70 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.60% during the forecast period.The Lingerie Fabrics market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including market trends, drivers, and restraints.

When it comes to lingerie fabrics, there is a wide range of options available in the market based on materials and techniques used. Cotton is one of the most popular options due to its breathable and comfortable nature. Silk, on the other hand, is known for its luxurious feel and softness. Polyester is a popular synthetic option that is durable and easy to care for, while nylon offers great strength and elasticity. Other materials used in lingerie fabrics include spandex, lace, and satin.

Lingerie fabrics are widely used in various applications such as bras, briefs, pajamas, and other intimate apparel. These fabrics are used to provide softness, comfort, and durability to intimate wear. Bras are often made using fabrics such as lace, cotton, and silk, which provide a delicate touch to the skin. Briefs are typically made using fabrics like cotton and spandex, which offer a stretchy and breathable fit. Pajamas are designed to be comfortable and soft, and hence, fabrics such as satin, silk, and cotton are often used to create pajama sets.

The report also suggests that the market share of the Asia Pacific region is expected to be around 35%, followed by Europe with a market share of approximately 28%.

Other regions such as North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are also expected to witness growth in the Lingerie Fabrics market, with market shares of approximately 22%, 8%, and 7% respectively.

Some of the key players in the market are Marand, Lauma Fabrics, Carvico, Nextil Group, Sanko Textiles, Textil Vertrieb Beratungs, Zhejiang Huachang Textile, Huading, Best Pacific, Sun Hing Industries Holding, and HongDa.

Some sales revenue figures of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- Lauma Fabrics: €73 million (2020)

- Nextil Group: €189 million (2020)

- Best Pacific: HKD 10.9 billion (2020)

The global solid acid catalyst market is expected to reach $62.00 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.00% from 2023 to 2030. Solid acid catalysts are widely used in various applications such as petrochemicals, plastics, and synthetic fibers, which are expected to drive the growth of the market.

The most commonly used solid acid catalysts are Acid Clay Catalyst, Zeolite-based Catalyst, Metal Salt, Cation Exchange Resin, and Others. Acid Clay Catalyst is used in the production of gasoline and olefins while zeolite-based catalysts are used in the petrochemical industry as well as in the production of fine chemicals. Metal salt-based catalysts are used in dehydration and condensation reactions while cation exchange resins are used in esterification and transesterification reactions.

Solid acid catalysts have numerous applications in the petrochemical and chemical industries. Their ability to improve reaction rates, selectivity, and stability has led to their usage in various processes such as hydrocracking, isomerization, and alkylation. In the petrochemical industry, solid acid catalysts are used to increase the efficiency of crude oil refining, which leads to increased yields of valuable products such as gasoline and diesel.

The market share percent valuation of the Solid Acid Catalyst market in the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be around 40%. The market share percent valuation of the Solid Acid Catalyst market in North America and Europe is expected to be around 30% and 20%, respectively. The rest of the regions like South America, Africa, and the Middle East are also expected to register moderate growth in the coming years, with a market share percent valuation of around 10%

The solid acid catalyst market is highly competitive and fragmented, with several large and small players operating in the market. Some of the key players in the market include Clariant, EP Minerals, Honeywell UOP, Grace, SINOCATA, Albemarle, Johnson Matthey, JGC C&C, Evonik Industries, and Nease Performance Chemicals.

As per the latest financial reports, the sales revenue figures of some of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- Clariant: CHF 4.398 billion in 2019

- Albemarle: USD 3.60 billion in 2019

- Evonik Industries: EUR 13.1 billion in 2019.

