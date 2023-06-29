Market Analysis: Cable Glands Market, Clad Plate Market and Tamanu Oil Market forecasted from 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cable Glands Market is expected to grow from USD 2.20 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.80 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period.The global cable glands market size was valued at $2.20 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $3.80 billion by 2030.

There are mainly two types of cable glands based on their material:

• Plastic or polymer glands and

• Metal glands.

Plastic or polymer glands are made from materials like PVC, polyamide, or polycarbonate, whereas metal glands are made of materials like brass, stainless steel, or aluminum. Plastic and polymer glands are generally cheaper, lighter, and easier to handle as compared to metal glands. Metal glands are more robust and suitable for applications that require higher levels of ingress protection, greater durability or exposure to harsh conditions.

Cable glands are essential components of electrical systems that are used for cable fixation, connecting cable ends to equipment, and sealing wires and cables, thereby protecting them from dust, moisture, and other environmental elements. They find their application in various industries such as oil and gas, mining, construction, railway, chemical, aerospace, power, and energy.

The market share percent valuation for the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be around 40% by 2025.The market share percent valuation of North America is estimated to be around 20% by 2025. The market share percent valuation for Europe is estimated to be around 25% by 2025. The market share percent valuation for this region is estimated to be around 15% by 2025.

These companies are continuously devising strategies to compete with each other and maintain their market share:

• Amphenol,

• Emerson,

• ABB,

• TE Connectivity,

• Eaton,

• Hubbell Incorporated,

• Axis Communications,

• PFLITSCH GmbH,

• CMP Products,

• Lapp Group,

• Hummel AG,

• WISKA,

• Weidmüller Interface,

• BARTEC Group,

• R.Stahl AG,

• Warom Group

In terms of sales revenue:

• Amphenol generated around $8.23 billion in revenue in 2020, while

• Emerson generated $16.7 billion.

• ABB had a revenue of $27.8 billion in 2020, while

• Eaton generated $17.9 billion.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/cable-glands-r368

The global clad plate market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to rising demand from various industries such as oil & gas, chemical, and construction. The market size for clad plate is expected to reach USD 2.00 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.20% from 2023 to 2030.

The two commonly used types of Clad Plate are:

• Explosion Bonded Clad Plate and

• Roll Bonded Clad Plate.

Explosion Bonded Clad Plate involves a high explosive application to bond the metal layers together under high pressure. The Roll Bonded Clad Plate involves hot rolling of the metal plates to create a bond between the two layers. These processes allow for the creation of a strong and corrosion-resistant material that can be used in a variety of applications.

Clad plate is widely used in various industries, including oil and gas, chemical, water treatment, and others. In the oil and gas industry, clad plates are commonly used to construct heat exchangers, pressure vessels, and pipeline components. In the chemical industry, clad plates are used to create reactors, columns, and tanks that require corrosion resistance and high strength.

The global clad plate market is expected to register positive growth in regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, USA, and China over the coming years. North America and Europe are expected to witness steady growth due to the presence of established players and increasing demand from end-use industries such as aerospace, defense, and construction.

Some of the most prominent companies operating in the market includes:

• Nobelclad,

• TISCO,

• Energometall,

• Nanjing Baotai,

• Dalian Shipbuilding,

• Voestalpine,

• JSW,

• JFE,

• Nippon Steel,

• Shandong Baode Metal,

• Jiangsu Debei,

• Sichuan Jinglei,

• Xian Tianli, and

• Western Metal Materials

Some of the top players in the clad plate market based on sales revenue include TISCO, JSW, JFE, and Nippon Steel.

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/clad-plate-r369

The Tamanu Oil Market is expected to grow from USD 96.60 Million in 2022 to USD 147.20 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period.The Tamanu Oil market research report indicates a rapidly growing market for Tamanu Oil owing to the numerous health benefits it offers.

Two types of it:

• Refined Tamanu oil is processed to remove any impurities in the oil and has a longer shelf life than unrefined Tamanu oil. It is lighter in color and has a milder scent, making it ideal for use in skincare products.

• Unrefined Tamanu oil, on the other hand, is made by cold-pressing the Tamanu seeds without chemical processing, resulting in oil that retains its natural nutrients and color but has a shorter shelf life than refined Tamanu oil.

Tamanu oil has various applications, including cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. In cosmetics, tamanu oil is used to hydrate and nourish the skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and soothe irritated skin. It is also used to treat acne, scars, and stretch marks. In pharmaceuticals, tamanu oil is used as an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial agent, making it useful for treating skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to hold a market share of around 45% in the Tamanu Oil market by 2025.

Other regions that are expected to contribute significantly to the Tamanu Oil market include North America and Europe, owing to the increasing demand for natural and organic products and rising interest in beauty and personal care products. These regions are projected to hold market shares of around 25% and 20%, respectively, by 2025.

Some of the key players in the market are:

• Now Health Food,

• Leven Rose,

• Mountain Rose Herbs,

• US Organic Group, and

• Ecoarts Enterprise.

Sales revenue of key players:

• Now Health Food sales revenue figure: $525,000

• Leven Rose sales revenue figure: $310,000

• Mountain Rose Herbs sales revenue figure: $2.5 million

• US Organic Group sales revenue figure: $650,00

Click here for more information: https://www.reportprime.com/tamanu-oil-r370