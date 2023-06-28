EU leaders to discuss Ukraine among other issues on 29 and 30 June in Brussels

The two-day European Council on 29 and 30 June in Brussels will address the latest developments in Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and continued EU support to Ukraine, including financial and military support.

In his invitation letter to the members of the European Council, its President Charles Michel said that the EU’s “unwavering unity stands in contrast to the disunity in Russia showcased by this weekend’s events”.

He recalled the destruction of the Kakhovka dam earlier this month and the threat of an incident at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. “Ever more in these circumstances, we will reassert our commitment to support Ukraine for as long as it takes, including through sustainable financial and military assistance,” said Charles Michel. “We should also discuss how to further intensify international support for Ukraine’s Peace Formula.”

Since the start of the war, the EU and its member states have made available over €75 billion to Ukraine and its people, and have adopted eleven packages of restrictive measures against Russia.

