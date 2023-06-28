Gender differences and their influence on the perception of corruption in the context of EU integration in Ukraine

Author: Natalia Balitska

The issue of corruption, especially under the simultaneous pressures of war and European integration, remains one of the most important obstacles to development, inhibiting economic and social progress, reducing the transparency of government and the effectiveness of reforms. The influence of gender in the perception of corruption is an important question. How corruption and its consequences are perceived can be completely different for women and men.

What are the socio-psychological factors that underlie gender differences in attitudes to corruption, and what are the main tendencies of this phenomenon in Ukraine, as well as other Eastern Partnership countries?

Corruption is undoubtedly one of the main impediments to social and economic development. Corruption reduces economic efficiency, slowing economic growth, and forms the foundations for the violation of human rights.

Many forms of corruption affect society as a whole. However, studies suggest that men and women perceive their manifestations and consequences quite differently, face different forms of corruption-related crimes, and demonstrate different attitudes to counteract it. And this is quite an interesting phenomenon, because the perception and experience of corruption in practice can vary greatly by individual, while corruption in general is universally seen, regardless of gender, age, or profession, as a “blight on society”.

The relationship between “gender and corruption” is quite controversial. We know that corruption can take on a completely different form and scale in the lives of women and men, which, in turn, prompts them to have different perceptions of the phenomenon – some are more likely to accept it, and some on the contrary, condemn and oppose it. On the other hand, there are examples of countries (including some European and Eastern Partnership countries), where the level of corruption has declined as the number of women in power has increased, and it has been possible to improve the effectiveness of anti-corruption policies taking into account the interests of both women and men.

Some researchers provide evidence that the presence of women in parliament – unlike other measures of women’s economic participation – has a direct effect on corruption. A regional analysis of 17 European countries (including Moldova, Georgia, Poland, Ukraine, and Belgium) indicates that women’s presence in parliament has a causal and negative impact on corruption . Another example is the findings of a report on local government in Spain, whose authors found that in local self-government bodies, where more than 50,000 residents live, the presence of women in management has a positive effect on the internal control system, and also contributes to transparency and a more effective fight against corruption. It remains unclear, however, the degree to which women’s participation in the public domain reduces corruption, or whether less corruption creates more opportunities for women to enter politics and business, but perhaps we should see it as a virtuous circle where more women in politics are both a cause and a consequence of falling corruption.

A 2018 study on Corruption in the Eyes of Women and Men was aimed at assessing the perception of corruption by women and men and the impact of corrupt practices on their lives in Ukraine. The research shows that women are generally less aware of corruption than men. Yet women are much more likely to encounter corruption in their daily lives. Twice as many women reported that they or their family members had to deal with bribery when applying to court for a civil case (31% women and 15% men), interacting with the police (38%-28%) and obtaining assistance for unemployment (13%-6%).

I was surprised to learn that men are more likely to report cases of bribery when interacting with educational institutions: 41%-34% (men-women) of those surveyed reported to have given or been asked for a bribe on one or more occasions in the primary and secondary education sectors, and 33%-27% in the professional education sector. I was shocked to learn that only 44% of women are ready to report corruption; 16% of women believe that citizens do not report such cases because of their own fear of the consequences of such reports, and 15% because of the difficulties of proving them. Almost 14% do not believe they can change the situation for the better.

Only 12% of men report corruption, because they do not want to “believe that they are being bribed”, and 18% of men believe that the situation cannot be changed at all.

And what about the reasons for this phenomenon? In general, the difference in attitudes towards corruption between men and women can probably be attributed to the following factors:

The vast majority of higher and more responsible positions are held by men, which increases the probability of their being involved in corruption, though the participation of women in the important decision-making positions has increased, including in Ukraine (the 2021 Election Code expanded gender quotas on local elections from 30% to 40%). The “stereotypical” social role of women (“a woman’s place is in the home”), leading to less opportunity for corruption and a possible greater risk aversion. Completely different perception and/or understanding of corrupt behaviour between women and men.

The global Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), the most widely used global ranking of corruption in the world, measures the level of corruption in each country’s public sector, as perceived by experts and businesspeople. According to the CPI, Ukraine has improved in the last 10 years, rising from a score of 25 out of 100 to 33 out of 100 in 2022, but it still has a long way to go. Since 2018, its score has stagnated up and down around 32-33, and in 2022, the country still stood in 116th place out of 180 countries in the world, just one position higher than in 2021.

Today, with the pressure of European integration, we need to take much more effective steps to fight corruption and facilitate its prevention. I think that everyone should play a role in this effort.

Now more than ever, at a time of evolutionary and historical changes, including Ukraine’s acquisition of EU candidate status, we need to focus on strengthening the protection of human rights, and raising awareness of the tools for preventing corruption. Moreover, action on corruption is one of the specific conditions set by the European Commission in its opinion on Ukraine’s candidacy. Overall, the authorities should look to foster a unified society that understands its responsibility, demonstrating zero tolerance of corruption.

Tolerating corruption, regardless of gender, age, status, education, field of occupation, is our defeat. And opposing it, raising awareness and public responsibility over corruption – this is the struggle of which we are all capable.We need to understand that we can change things for the better in the world in which we live and are often dissatisfied with! Of course, this is a long process, many painful and difficult steps need to be taken, but we have already shown our unity and responsibility. So why not do it here?

Relevant images:

1.Respondents who believe that ordinary people can make a difference in the fight against corruption. Source: Corruption in the Eyes of Women and Men

2.1. Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), position of Ukraine, 2022. Source: СORRUPTION PERCEPTIONS INDEX-2022

2.2. The 33 points scored by Ukraine in 2022 is the country’s highest indicator since the launch of the updated CPI methodology. Over the past 10 years, the indicator of Ukraine has increased by 8 points. Source: СORRUPTION PERCEPTIONS INDEX-2022

3. Responses to the question “What should be done to increase the effectiveness of combating corruption?” depending on the respondent’s gender. Source: Corruption in the Eyes of Women and Men

4. General recommendations of TI Ukraine for 2023, which will help reduce the level of corruption. Source: СORRUPTION PERCEPTIONS INDEX-2022