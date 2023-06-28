MassDOT Announces $31.3 Million Total to 4 Regional Transit Authorities for Clean Bus Purchases and Initiatives 

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Low- and No- Emission Program (Low-No) award of approximately $31.3 million total to four Massachusetts Regional Transit Authorities (RTAs) for the purchase of hybrid-electric and battery-electric buses. Funding from this grant award will also be used to purchase vehicle repair and charging equipment, as well as for the development of regional workforce training programs. The awards are part of the second bus grant package that has been funded by the Biden-Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. MassDOT will provide the required matching funds for these FTA awards.

“We are grateful for the support from our federal partners at the FTA in funding clean and low-emission buses for several Regional Transit Authorities,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Gina Fiandaca. “This funding will allow our RTAs to make critical upgrades to facilities and vehicles to better serve their communities’ transportation needs while working toward the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s climate goals.”

FTA's Low- and No-Emission Program makes funding available to help transit agencies buy or lease American-built low- or zero-emission vehicles, including buses and vans, to make facility and station upgrades to accommodate low- or zero-emission vehicles, and to purchase supporting equipment including chargers for battery electric vehicles. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides $5.5 billion through FY 2026 for the Low-No Program – more than six times more than the previous five years of funding combined. For FY 2023, approximately $1.22 billion was available for grants under this program.

The Regional Transit Authority funding awards and descriptions are as follows:

Berkshire Regional Transit Authority ($2,212,747): The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority will receive funding to buy diesel-electric hybrid buses to replace older buses and new hydraulic heavy duty vehicle repair lifts at its maintenance facility. The project will improve transit worker safety, state of good repair, and increase service reliability for riders.

Lowell Regional Transit Authority ($6,859,296): The Lowell Regional Transit Authority will receive funding to buy hybrid-electric buses to replace older vehicles that have reached their useful life and to launch a workforce development program to support training and safety efforts.

Southeastern Regional Transit Authority ($11,560,000): The Southeastern Regional Transit Authority will receive funding to buy hybrid-electric buses to replace diesel vehicles that have exceeded their useful life. The buses will reduce the Authority’s carbon footprint and increase service and reliability in 10 Southeastern Massachusetts communities.

Brockton Area Transit Authority ($10,694,736): The Brockton Area Transit Authority will receive funding to buy battery-electric buses to replace older vehicles and charging equipment and develop a workforce training program. The project will help reduce emissions, improve transit worker safety, increase service reliability for riders and create jobs.

For more information on the FTA’s Low- and No-Emission Vehicle program, please visit: https://www.transit.dot.gov/lowno.

