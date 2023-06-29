Industry Analysis & Market Trends: Phenylalanine Market, MCPA Market and Plastic Caps and Closures Market for 2023-2030

Industry Analysis & Market Trends: Phenylalanine Market , MCPA Market and Plastic Caps and Closures Market forecasted from 2023-2030

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Phenylalanine Market is expected to grow from USD 859.00 Million in 2022 to USD 980.00 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 1.90% during the forecast period. Phenylalanine market research reports indicate that the demand for phenylalanine is driven by its use as a key ingredient in various sectors, including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and animal feed industries.

There are three types of phenylalanine available in the market:

• Food Grade,

• Pharmaceutical Grade, and

• Feed Grade.

Food Grade phenylalanine is commonly used in the food and beverage industry as a flavor enhancer and sweetener. It is used in the production of diet foods, energy drinks, sports supplements, and other food products. Pharmaceutical Grade phenylalanine is used in the manufacturing of drugs and nutritional supplements. It is used in the treatment of Parkinson's disease, depression, and other neurological disorders. On the other hand, Feed Grade phenylalanine is used in the animal feed industry. It is used to improve the growth and health of livestock animals.

Phenylalanine finds wide applications in various fields like food, medicine, and feed. In the food industry, it is used as a flavor enhancer and sweetener. It is also used as an essential ingredient in the production of aspartame, an artificial sweetener that is widely used in the food and beverage industry. In the medical field, it is used for the treatment of depression, ADHD, Parkinson's disease, and other disorders. As a feed additive, it helps in improving the growth rate and feed efficiency of livestock animals.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global phenylalanine market, accounting for over 40% of the market share by the end of 2028. This can be attributed to the growth of the food and beverage industry, increasing population, and rising disposable income in countries such as China and India.

North America and Europe are also expected to hold significant market shares, owing to the widespread use of phenylalanine in the pharmaceutical industry for the production of various drugs and dietary supplements.

The report further states that Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to witness slow growth due to limited awareness and less usage of phenylalanine in these regions.

Some key players in the market are:

• Ajinomoto,

• Daesang,

• Kyowa,

• Amino GmbH,

• Livzon,

• Bafeng Pharmaceutical & Chemical Share,

• Amino Acid,

• Shijiazhuang Jirong Pharmaceutical,

• Jiahe Biotech,

• Changzhou Guanghui Food Ingredients,

• Haitian Amino Acid,

• SiChuan Tongsheng.

Sales revenue of some key players:

• In 2020, Ajinomoto reported sales revenue of 1,152.9 billion yen,

• Kyowa reported sales revenue of 81.5 billion yen, and

• Livzon reported sales revenue of 9.2 billion yuan.

The MCPA market research reports indicate a growing demand for MCPA products in the agriculture industry, driven by the increasing need for effective weed control solutions. The reports reveal that the MCPA market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.30% during 2021-2026, from USD 222.90 million in 2022 to USD 299.30 million in 2030.

MCPA is available in two types based on the concentration of its active ingredient:

• Below 600 g/l and

• Above 600 g/l.

MCPA with an active ingredient below 600 g/l is a low-concentration herbicide that is primarily used for selective weed control in cereal crops. It is also used in pastures, turf, and non-crop areas. MCPA with an active ingredient above 600 g/l is a high-concentration herbicide that is used for broad-spectrum weed control in a wide range of crops, such as wheat, barley, canola, corn, and sorghum.

MCPA (2-methyl-4-chlorophenoxyacetic acid) is a selective herbicide widely used in agriculture for the control of broadleaf weeds in cereals such as wheat, barley, and oats. It is also used in hemp crops, urban lawns, pastures, and other areas. MCPA is mainly used as a post-emergence herbicide, applied to the foliage of weeds, where it is absorbed by the plant and translocated to the root system, preventing further growth.

The report states that the Asia Pacific region is projected to hold a market share of over 40% by 2027.

North America and Europe are also expected to contribute significantly to the MCPA market growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for sustainable agriculture practices. North America is expected to hold a market share of around 25%, while Europe is expected to hold a market share of around 20%.

Other regions such as Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness significant growth in the MCPA market in the foreseeable future due to the increasing demand for high-quality crops and the growing adoption of advanced farming techniques. These regions are expected to hold a market share of around 10% and 5%, respectively.

Key players in the market:

• Nufarm,

• Corteva Agriscience,

• ChemChina,

• Bayer,

• Qiaochang Agricultural Group,

• Genfarm,

• Jiangsu Runhaijia Biotechnology,

• Albaugh,

• FMC, and

• Zhejiang Dayoo Chemical

Sales revenue of some key players:

• Nufarm's sales revenue in 2020 was AUD 1.6 billion,

• while Bayer generated EUR 41.4 billion in revenue in 2020.

The global plastic caps and closures market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the rise in demand for packaging solutions across various industries. The market size is expected to reach USD 23.60 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

The most commonly used types are:

• Polypropylene (PP) caps and closures,

• Polyethylene (PE) caps and closures, and

• Handheld plastic caps and closures.

PP caps and closures are known for their durability, chemical resistance, and reliability. These attributes make it an ideal candidate for packaging products that are sensitive to changes in its environment. PE caps and closures are flexible and easy to use, making it an ideal choice for packaging products that require frequent opening and closing.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Plastic Caps and Closures market, with a market share of around 40% by the year 2025. This is attributed to the growing demand for packaged food and beverages in countries like China and India, as well as the increasing penetration of organized retail and e-commerce platforms.

North America and Europe are also expected to witness significant growth in the Plastic Caps and Closures market, owing to the increasing use of advanced packaging and labeling technologies and the rising focus on sustainability and eco-friendly products.

The Middle East and Africa and Latin America regions are expected to witness moderate growth.

The market is dominated by leading companies such as:

• Bericap,

• Closure Systems International,

• Berry Global,

• Aptar Group,

• Silgan,

• ALPLA,

• THC,

• Mold Rite Plastics,

• Oriental Containers,

• Zijiang,

• Jinfu,

• ZhongFu,

• Blackhawk Molding

• Mocap

Sales revenue of some key players:

• Bericap is a leading player in the market, offering a range of products such as plastic closures for beverages, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company has a strong global presence and operates in over 24 countries. In 2019, Bericap recorded sales revenue of approximately $1.5 billion.

• Closure Systems International is another key player in the plastic caps and closures market, providing solutions for food, beverage, and personal care applications. The company is focused on sustainability and offers sustainable solutions such as PlantBottle closures made from bio-based plastics. In 2019, Closure Systems International recorded sales revenue of approximately $1.1 billion.

• Berry Global, another leading player, offers a range of plastic caps and closures for the food, beverage, and personal care markets. The company has a strong global presence and operates in over 40 countries. In 2019, Berry Global recorded sales revenue of approximately $8.9 billion.

