New Research Publication Highlights Impact of Biophoton Therapy
Tesla BioHealing MedBed generators emit bioavailable photons (biophotons) that promote healing at the cellular level.
Biophoton therapy improves overall health of patient with Hashimoto's ThyroiditisMILFORD, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new research paper titled “Energetic homeostasis achieved through biophoton energy and accompanying medication treatment resulted in sustained levels of Thyroiditis-Hashimoto’s, iron, vitamin D & vitamin B12” has been published in Metabolism Open - Elsevier.
The study shows the case of a 37-year-old female who reported a long history of Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, an autoimmune illness in which cell and antibody-mediated responses attack the thyroid gland. She presented with fatigue, weakness, pale skin and muscle pain due to iron deficiency anemia and a deficiency of vitamins D and B12. Despite medical interventions, her symptoms persisted. The patient was introduced to biophoton therapy to address her unmet needs. Her case shows the potential benefits of a therapy not yet supported by a large body of scientific evidence.
Biophoton therapy for the patient involved the use of Tesla BioHealing MedBed generators. The devices emit a biophoton field (or life force energy) compatible with the biophotons naturally produced by the biological systems of plants, animals and humans. Biophoton therapy energizes the tissues and promotes non-invasive healing within the cells. Through photons, the smallest unit of electromagnetic energy, cells communicate with each other and coordinate hundreds of thousands of chemical reactions that occur every second in each cell.
The research shows that the patient experienced an improvement in her overall health due to the combination of daily medication and exposure to the biophoton field emitted by MedBed generators. Supplemental exposure to biophoton energy stabilized her blood component levels and improved the functional and energic condition of her organs and systems. While more research is needed to confirm these findings, the efficacy of biophoton generators, as experienced by more than 30,000 patients with various unmet medical conditions, was higher than 90%.
###
About Tesla BioHealing, Inc:
The Tesla BioHealing (www.teslabiohealing.com) story began less than five years ago with a team of scientists and medical professionals led by James Z. Liu, MD, Ph.D. and CEO. “Harnessing the forces of nature” and building upon the work of Nikola Tesla, the team created the world’s first-ever biophoton generators. Today, the company has amassed over 30,000 satisfied consumers. In addition, several thousand testimonials describe benefits like improved sleep, pain reduction, and increased energy from using the devices. With a corporate office in Milford, DE, the company has eight Tesla Biohealing and six Partner MedBed Centers nationwide and in Japan.
Suzanne Street
Tesla BioHealing, Inc.
+1 302-265-2213
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube