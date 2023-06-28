Utah Business Magazine Names Mountain America Credit Union’s Cathy Smoyer CXO of the Year

CXO of the Year nominees distinguish themselves with their long-term vision, strategy and forging ahead with tenacity and tact

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, Utah Business Magazine named Cathy Smoyer, executive vice president of technology and risk at Mountain America Credit Union , CXO of the Year for her ability to impact short and long-term operations and develop innovative and effective strategies in a constantly evolving business environment.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Smoyer has more than 30 years of banking, credit union, leadership, and risk management experience and a proven track record of driving growth while doing what is right for Mountain America’s members.

"Under Cathy’s leadership, we have built a reputation in the credit union industry for mitigating risk while providing an exceptional member experience," said Sterling Nielsen, Mountain America Credit Union’s president and chief executive officer. “Cathy is intentional, purposeful, and caring, always considering the impact of her decisions on the people around her. She has the unique ability to push away the noise and focus on root causes and solutions.”

Under Smoyer’s guidance, the risk management function has become an integral part of the strategic process at Mountain America. The team participates in meetings about potential products and services from the very beginning to identify and address possible risks associated with innovations. This approach enables Mountain America to embrace risk and risk management, taking calculated risks that balance the needs of individual members and the community at-large.

“I’m honored to receive this award and to be among so many talented professionals that are committed to serving our members,” Smoyer said. “This award is a reflection of the entire team’s dedication to protecting our members and helping them build wealth that will benefit them and their families for years to come.”

In addition to her role overseeing technology and risk, Smoyer is active in her community and has a passion for leadership and the advancement of women leaders through mentorship and coaching. Smoyer was named to Utah Business Magazine’s list of 30 Women to Watch and holds a Doctor of Business Administration from Walden University and an MBA and Bachelor of Science from the University of Phoenix.

