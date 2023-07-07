Kevin Mayo CFP® Recognized in AdvisorHub's Top 200 Advisors to Watch for Fastest Growing
Falcon Wealth Planning’s Managing Director, Kevin Mayo CFP® is named on AdvisorHub ListONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin Mayo, a distinguished Certified Financial Planner for Falcon Wealth Planning, has been named among the Top 200 Advisors to Watch for Fastest Growing Advisors by AdvisorHub, a leading source of news and information for financial advisors.
The recognition is a testament to Kevin Mayo's exceptional expertise, dedication, and commitment to delivering outstanding financial planning services to his clients. With years of experience in the industry, Kevin has consistently demonstrated his ability to navigate complex financial landscapes and provide strategic guidance that helps his clients achieve their long-term financial goals.
AdvisorHub's Top 200 Advisors to Watch for Fastest Growing Advisors highlights professionals who have exhibited exceptional growth in their practices and have shown the potential for continued success and expansion. Kevin's inclusion in this esteemed list is a testament to his strong work ethic, innovative approach, and the trust he has built with his clients.
Kevin Mayo has been instrumental in guiding individuals, families, and businesses toward financial prosperity. Through his comprehensive financial planning services, he has assisted clients in managing their investments, maximizing their savings, and planning for retirement. His commitment to providing personalized strategies tailored to each client's unique circumstances has earned him the trust and respect of his clientele.
When asked about his recognition, Kevin expressed his gratitude and said, "I am incredibly honored to be recognized among the Top 200 Advisors to Watch for Fastest Growing by AdvisorHub. This acknowledgment is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of my team and our commitment to delivering exceptional financial planning services. I am grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us, and we will continue to strive for excellence in helping them achieve their financial goals."
Gabriel Shahin, President of Falcon Wealth Planning, is proud to see two of his advisors be recognized by AdvisorHub. "We extend our warmest congratulations to Kevin's well-deserved recognition. Kevin's exceptional achievements and commitment to excellence make us immensely proud. His dedication to providing outstanding financial planning services exemplifies the values and expertise we strive for at Falcon Wealth Planning. We congratulate Kevin on this prestigious accolade and look forward to witnessing his continued success in the industry."
About Falcon Wealth Planning
Falcon Wealth Planning is a full-service Financial Planning Firm designed to help clients achieve their financial goals while controlling their taxes, fees, and the risk they take on their investments. We specialize in comprehensive financial planning. We are a FEE-ONLY Registered Investment Advisor specializing in tax-efficient retirement income and helping our clients achieve their financial goals
