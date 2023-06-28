Adventure-Filled Book Excites Travel-Loving Readers
Be Amazed with the Twists of Karen Carlson’s European Trip MemoirETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trips are expected to be fun and memorable. But for Karen Carlson, it is never the former, rather the latter - but the scary way.
In Karen’s European trip memoir, readers will be taken to a journey of twists and turns, ending toward the most risky and life-altering decisions.
“My Risky Romance in Turkey”, Karen Carlson narrated the most unforgettable trip of her life, written in a romance-adventure memoir that has recently gained attention online. The book will surely bring you to the edge of your seats as it summarizes the mishaps, the risks, and the twists and turns of the life of Karen during a European trip.
The book is a love story that ended in absolute failure because of illegal drug trafficking. Karen and Cap are fed up with the cold and decide to change their lives to go to a place with a better climate, in this case Greece. However, things change and Cap became a different person and his priorities change completely. The relationship ended, and Cap flies back to the US, leaving Karen to continue the journey in Europe.
Karen meets a Turkish man and starts a whirl-wind romance. But little did Karen know that the romance was putting her life at risk.
Amy K, an Amazon verified reviewer says, “My Risky Romance in Turkey by Karen Carlson is a genuinely interesting, steamy read that will really take you away, and will make you feel as if you are living alongside the author as she is reflecting upon her life and experiences.”
Amy continues that Karen really writes with a sense of ease that it feels as if you are simply sitting across the table from her listening to her captivating tale. “If you are looking for a hot summer read that will really stick with you, this is the book for you,” she continues.
Karen has been passionate about traveling ever since she was a child. She has traveled to and explored more than 100 countries. Her main interests in her travels are always the culture, the various foods she's introduced to, and then her studying and learning foreign languages.
Karen now works in Miami, Florida with her husband and two cats.
“My Risky Romance In Turkey” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstore platforms worldwide.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Other