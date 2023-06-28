Single-use Centrifuge System Market Set to Achieve USD 400.5 Mn by 2031 with a CAGR of 5.5%: TMR Study

Rise in demand for single-use centrifuge system in cell harvesting applications presents significant business opportunities for manufacturers in the market. Asia Pacific is projected to gain market share by 2031, ascribed to increase in demand for advanced centrifuge solutions by hospitals & diagnostic centers.

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global single-use centrifuge systems market was valued at USD 222.5 Mn in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 400.5 Mn by 2031 growing at a CAGR of 5.5%.



Rise in usage of single-use centrifuge systems in a range of bioprocessing applications, such as cell therapy and viral, bacterial, or cell-based vaccine development and production is propelling the single-use centrifuge system market.

Recent market trends indicate rapid automation of cell separation processes, especially for the separation of mammalian cell-based processes. Significant demand for automation solutions among biotechnology companies for usage in novel cell therapies is anticipated to augment market size in the next few years.

Based on application, the blood processing segment accounted for the leading market share in 2020. Technological advancements in single-use harvesting systems used in blood processing applications is augmenting market growth.

Key Findings of Study

Increase in Demand for Scalable Single-use Centrifuge System for Vaccine Manufacturing: Rise in utilization of single-use centrifuge system in cell harvest/clarification applications is anticipated to offer significant opportunities to companies operating in the market. Ease of application and scalability are the key advantages of usage of single-use centrifuge systems in cell harvesting/clarification applications. The cell harvest/clarification segment accounted for the leading market share in 2020. Vaccine manufacturing was the second largest segment of the market in the same year. Increase in demand for vaccine development in the next few years is anticipated to augment the segment. Surge in demand for vaccines for communicable diseases is likely to accelerate market development in the next few years.



Increase in Preference for Benchtop Single-use Centrifuge System: The benchtop centrifuge type segment is anticipated to account for majority share of the global market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. Benchtop systems are cost-effective, portable, light-weight, and versatile. These benefits are likely to fuel adoption of benchtop single-use centrifuge systems in small laboratories where these are used for cell isolation applications.



Key Growth Drivers of Single-use Centrifuge System Market

Rise in need for novel cell and gene therapies for the treatment of a range of blood disorders, such as anemia and hemophilia, and common blood cancers, such as leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma, is a key factor anticipated to drive the demand for single-use centrifuge system. Rise in R&D in cellular therapies for B-cell leukemia and lymphoma is expected to drive the market. Prevalence of nonmalignant and inherited blood disorders is likely to increase in several regions, such as North America, which is expected to bolster market development in the near future. Advanced centrifugation technology is used extensively in blood processing applications.



Significant demand for single-use centrifuge solutions among hospitals and diagnostic laboratories is expected to drive the market. Rise in usage of centrifugation technology in high-throughput biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes, especially in bioengineered vaccine manufacturing, is likely to boost the market.



Regional Growth Dynamics

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant demand for single-use centrifuge systems among pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, blood banks, and hospitals & diagnostic centers. Rapid adoption of centrifugation solutions among end-users in China is anticipated to boost the market in Asia Pacific. Vendors and adhering to the latest regulations pertaining to biologics manufacturing processes. They are unveiling solutions in the region which conform to guidelines put forth by The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and Center for Medical Device Evaluation. Regulations for blood processing applications are stringent, which is encouraging innovation in centrifuge system and is likely to boost market expansion in the region.

Regional players in Asia Pacific, especially in China, are entering into product distribution agreements and alliances and adopting geographical expansion strategy to consolidate their positions in the single-use centrifuge system industry.

Competition Landscape

Leading players are engaged in acquisitions and new product launches to stay ahead of the competition.

Prominent companies in the single-use centrifuge system market are:

Sartorius AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Alfa Laval

Pneumatic Scale Angelus

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Segmentation

The single-use centrifuge system market is segmented based on

Type

Benchtop Centrifuge

Continuous Flow Centrifuge

Application

Vaccine Manufacturing

Blood Processing

Cell Harvest/Clarification

Others

End-user

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Blood Banks

Academic & Research Institutes

Others (Clinical Laboratories)



Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



