Motobyo® Hosts Interested Investor Q&A Webinar Thursday, June 29th at 2 p.m. Eastern Time
Motobyo®, the automotive marketplace powerhouse designed for everyday consumers, not dealers, is hosting a live Q&A Webinar tomorrow – Thursday, June 29 – at 2 p.m. Eastern Time (11 a.m. Pacific Time) – intended for interested investors to learn more about Motobyo.
George Lekas is the Founder & COO of Motobyo®, the automotive marketplace powerhouse designed for everyday consumers, not dealers.
CEO Ron Averett and Founder/COO George Lekas Discuss How Motobyo Revolution Impacts Used Car BizPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Motobyo®, the automotive marketplace powerhouse designed for everyday consumers, not dealers, is hosting a live Q&A Webinar tomorrow – Thursday, June 29 – at 2 p.m. Eastern Time (11 a.m. Pacific Time) – intended for interested investors to learn more about Motobyo and how the start-up is capitalizing on the shifting dynamics of the $1.6T used car market with a powerful asset-free business model that eliminates industry inefficiencies and empowers everyday consumers.
Interested parties can register for the online event here.
In the presentation, Motobyo CEO Ron Averett and COO/Founder George Lekas will discuss the company’s unique business model, and how it benefits not only used car buyers and sellers, but investors as well.
Motobyo’s equity crowdfunding campaign to support national expansion is now live on Fundable. The company is seeking accredited investors to join Motobyo in changing the way that over 40M used car transactions are completed each year.
Recent milestones for Motobyo include:
• Raised $2.5M seed round of capital to support company launch,
• Patent-pending technology proven in Philadelphia DMA Beta test.
• 3,000 accounts were created in 48 states.
• Monthly account sign-ups have been up 300 percent since January 1.
• Steady month over month growth indicates market enthusiasm.
• Continuous enhancements to product offerings based on consumer feedback.
To learn more about Motobyo visit https://motobyo.com.
Jim DeLorenzo
Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations
+1 (215) 266-5943
jim@jhdenterprises.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Motobyo Investor Q&A Webinar from May 12, 2023