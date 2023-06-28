Motobyo® Hosts Interested Investor Q&A Webinar Thursday, June 29th at 2 p.m. Eastern Time

Motobyo®, the automotive marketplace powerhouse designed for everyday consumers, not dealers, is hosting a live Q&A Webinar tomorrow – Thursday, June 29 – at 2 p.m. Eastern Time (11 a.m. Pacific Time) – intended for interested investors to learn more about Motobyo.

George Lekas is the Founder & COO of Motobyo®, the automotive marketplace powerhouse designed for everyday consumers, not dealers.