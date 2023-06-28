A Trip of Twists and Turns Exposed in New Book
True Story of Travel Mishaps and Escapes in “My Risky Romance In Turkey”ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When unexpected happenings take place on a trip, how do you cope? Will you take risks and accept the fate of your trip? Will you accept that everything changed its course? Will you move on to discover more adventures or will you go home feeling sorry about it? What if dangers await?
A romance-adventure memoir, written by author Karen Carlson will surely bring you to the edge of your seats in “My Risky Romance in Turkey”, a book that summarizes the mishaps, the risks, and the twists and turns of the life of Karen during a European trip.
The story started when Karen, the author, takes a long trip with her boyfriend, Cap. In the middle of the trip, Karen’s feelings for him quickly ended as Cap became more interested in drugs than anything else in Europe. And that’s where the exhilarating adventures kickoff.
Karen decides to stay overseas permanently, while Cap decides to come home. Adventures quickly escalated when Karen became interested in a Turkish man, and started a romance with him. But odd situations started to come into play. Soon, people were warning Karen that she is in danger. Others told her there was no problem. Karen’s adventure quickly turns from romance, to fears and risks. The rest of the story brings amazement.
V.E., an Amazon verified reviewer says, “My Risky Romance in Turkey by Karen Carlson is a well-written and captivating memoir. From the initial pages to the end you get caught up in the details of the author's wild ride through Turkey and the 1960s. Facing new challenges and learning about a new country reveals how the author dealt with severe changes in her life and romance along the way. A fully fleshed out and interesting memoir to dive into. Highly recommend it.”
Karen says that she originally wrote the book to give to her parents and sister as they have been very worried about her travels and whereabouts. “I gave them the manuscript as a gift - to show them the details of my trip to Turkey. Eventually it turned out to be a beautiful piece of literature that is meant to be shared to the world,” Karen says.
Karen believes that the book will bring more passion to passionate travelers. “I believe people can learn a lot from it - the differences in life in other countries.
Karen has been passionate about traveling ever since she was a child. She has traveled to and explored more than 100 countries. Her main interests in her travels are always the culture, the various foods she's introduced to, and then her studying and learning foreign languages.
Karen now works in Miami, Florida with her husband and two cats.
“My Risky Romance In Turkey” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstore platforms worldwide.
