NYF Announces Inaugural Creative Commerce Category with VMLY&R Commerce Global CCO Manuel Bordé as Jury President
NYF taps 9 Global Creative Commerce Influencers as Executive Jury for Launch of a New Category
I’m thrilled to join New York Festivals in honoring the bold and ambitious work that is redefining the space of commerce as both emotionally engaging and business driving”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals® Advertising Awards announces a new Creative Commerce Category in recognition of the powerful role of Commerce in driving creative business transformation. Known for leading the revolution in Creative Commerce across the industry, VMLY&R Commerce Global CCO Manuel Bordé has been recruited as Jury President preceding alongside a slew of global industry influencers breaking new ground in commerce.
— Manuel Bordé, Global Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R Commerce
Commerce channels have the most untapped creative potential to grow people and brands. This category group is for commerce-led ideas that move beyond ecommerce to create a connected commerce experience across the shopper/physical retail space. The new category group honors marketing’s transformation to hybrid experiences that harness both digital and physical channels, to both engage and transact.
“The power in commerce creativity is being realized across brands and retailers, opening an exciting new space for marketing and creative talent to innovate. I’m thrilled to join New York Festivals in honoring the bold and ambitious work that is redefining the space of commerce as both emotionally engaging and business driving,” said Manuel Bordé, Global CCO.
“New York Festivals is honored to welcome this diverse group of award-winning and internationally recognized executives to our Executive Jury. Guided by Manuel’s vast global and agency experience, we’re eager to see how they collectively celebrate a new type of creativity that creates memorable experiences for consumers, while driving conversion and sales impact for brands,” said Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals Advertising Awards.
2023 Executive Jury President: Manuel Bordé, Global Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R Commerce
2023 Creative Commerce Executive Jury:
• Ali Cheikhali, Creative Strategy Lead Google, MENA
• Taryn Beck, Customer Marketing Director Walmart at General Mills, USA
• Marina Cuesta, GCD, The Marketing Arm, USA
• Pete Gosselin, Executive Creative Director - North America, WONGDOODY, USA
• Maria Lujan, Executive Creative Director, Havas, Argentina
• Taylor Siegal, Head of Social Commerce, MRM, USA
• Andrea Siqueira, Executive Creative Director, Energy BBDO, Chicago
• Ricardo Uribe, Creative Director, Goodby Silverstein & Partners, USA
• Rebecca Zdarsky, Executive Creative Director, Shoptology, USA
Stay tuned for the New York Festivals Advertising Awards winners announcement on July 19th. Judging for the Creative Commerce category will take place virtually July 11th.
For more information on the 2023 New York Festivals Advertising Awards visit https://home.nyfadvertising.com/.
The New York Festivals Advertising Awards competition receives entries from more than 60 countries worldwide and is judged by an international jury of more than 400+ members of NYF’s Executive Jury and Grand Jury. NYF’s jury panels collectively cast their votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work.
Entries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to www.newyorkfestivals.com.
