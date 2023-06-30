FEED THE STREETS CALI FOUNDATION WILL HAVE ITS 5TH ANNUAL TELETHON ON JULY 7TH IN LOS ANGELES
Everyone that works with us leaves with a smile, a laugh, and goods to help them make it to another day. It can't get any better than that; we want to continue to lend a hand.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Feed the Streets Cali Foundation goes mobile for its 5th Annual 24-hour live telethon. The foundation will be live from the road this year on July 7, 2023. The 24-hour Telethon will be hosted live while traveling through the streets of Los Angeles County. During this year's fundraiser, along with the standard celebrity interviews and promotions for local Black-owned businesses, Feed the Streets will give 5,000 care packages and other essentials to the unhoused residents of the Greater L.A. area.
— Cosandra Calloway, Founder
"We strongly believe that, while we mainly serve unhoused communities, we all go through hard times. Feed the Streets Cali wants to be there to lend that helping hand, to love on you when you're down", comments Vice President A. Brytney Reaves. This year, Feed the Streets Cali will travel across Los Angeles on July 7 to meet, greet, and giveaway to those in need a helping hand. "This year will be different; although we have always taken it to the streets feeding and passing essential products, we wanted to spend the 24 hours touching the people," said Gwendolyn Priestley, founding board member.
"Let's just spread some love", Founder Cosandra Calloway says. "There's more than enough of that other stuff. Everyone that works with us leaves with a smile, a laugh, and goods to help them make it to another day. It can't get any better than that"! Continued Calloway.
Feed the Streets Cali seeks to partner with companies that provide unhoused individuals services like grooming, makeovers, showers, healthy eating, clothes, hygiene, and survival or safety supplies. The foundation is also looking for sponsors to help with transportation, catering for the volunteers, promotional items, bags, and outreach. If you or someone you know would like to volunteer, sponsor, partner as a service provider, or enroll your organization, event, or brick-and-mortar business as a stop during the tour across L.A., please call the Callywood Media team at 347-407-4382 or send an email to feedthestreetscalifoundation@gmail.com.
Please visit www.givesignup.org/g/m6sc66 to donate today.
Website: www.feedthestreetscali.org Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/feedthestreetscali.org Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/feedthestreetscali.org_/
